Joos Launches in Canada: Say Goodbye to Low Phone Battery Anxiety with the Revolutionary On-the-Go Charging Solution

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Joos is excited to announce its expansion to North America, starting with Toronto, Canada. Joos, the UK-based power bank rental company is a tech solution that solves the problem of low phone battery through its innovative vending kiosks.

With Joos, you are able to rent a power bank from one venue, and then drop it off at any other machines in the network. Think "Bike Share Toronto" but for cell phone chargers. With Joos, users can stay connected and productive without interruption, no matter where their busy lives take them.

Joos is proud to announce that the charging stations will be conveniently located across Toronto, including in bars, restaurants, hospitals, and transportation hubs. With this widespread availability, both venues and their customers can reap the benefits of the Joos service.

Venues can enhance their customer experience and promote customer satisfaction. Meanwhile, customers will appreciate the peace of mind that comes with knowing they can charge their devices whenever and wherever they need to. Whether it's for a busy day on-the-go or for those who forget to charge their phone before leaving the house, Joos offers a reliable and convenient solution for all and will successfully eliminate low battery anxiety in Toronto.

The company is proud to be the only provider in Europe and North America with Apple Certified charging cables. This ensures that all Joos power banks are safe and reliable for customer use, mitigating against battery degradation and infringing on Apple's IP.

Joos is currently looking for partner venues interested in improving their customer experience, increasing dwell time, and bringing this revolutionary technology to Toronto.

SOURCE Joos Canada

For further information: If you wish to take advantage of the convenience of the Joos power bank rental service, please contact [email protected]