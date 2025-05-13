Back-to-School Release Will Celebrate Crayola's Limited-Time Return of Retired Crayon Collection

SEATTLE, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA) (OTCQB: JSDA) today announced a strategic agreement with Crayola to create a special co-branded pack using Jones' vibrantly colored craft sodas to showcase Crayola's recently announced limited-time return of select retired crayon colors. The 12-pack will be sold in a package resembling the Crayola box, contain two each of six pure-cane-sugar Jones flavors, include a box of crayons, and be released in time for back-to-school sales.

Jones Soda Teams with Crayola on Multi-Pack Featuring Returning Crayon Colors (CNW Group/Jones Soda Co.)

Each flavor in the limited-edition collection will carry a custom label naming both the Jones flavor and the corresponding Crayola crayon color, including Jones' popular Berry Lemonade (Blizzard Blue), Pineapple Cream (Dandelion), Green Apple (Magic Mint), Grape (Violet Blue), Strawberry Lime (Mulberry) and Orange & Cream (Orange Red). The accompanying crayon box will include all eight colors featured in the limited-edition campaign, adding Raw Umber and Lemon Yellow.

The Jones Soda + Crayola collaboration was inspired by Crayola's bringing a collection of nostalgic, fan-favorite crayon colors out of retirement for a limited time—a first in the company's 122-year history. The year-long "unretirement" was launched in March on International Colour Day with a free public event bringing all eight returning colors to life with their crayon personas hosting creative activities in globally themed interactive spaces.

The joint promotion is the latest in a series of strategic partnerships that Jones has established with consumer goods companies, film studios, nonprofits and other businesses to increase brand visibility, open new sales channels and drive incremental growth. The Crayola partnership also will introduce a new generation to Jones products and potentially bring Jones to new retail shelves, including back-to-school aisles.

"As soon as we learned about Crayola's initiative, we knew that Jones was a perfect match. We had the soda colors to match their limited edition unretired crayons, the creative flavors and fun brand personality to fit the campaign, and a commitment to using strategic partnerships to help expand our customer base," said Jones Soda CEO Scott Harvey. "With the novelty of this promotion, the appeal of the oversized Crayola-style package, and Crayola's distribution channels and universal appeal, we expect this to be our most successful collaboration yet."

"This year, Crayola is celebrating creativity through color and the deeply personal role it plays in connecting us to the past and inspiring us anew," said Crayola Chief Marketing Officer Victoria Lozano. "This campaign represents one of our most comprehensive celebrations of color and creativity. It spans product innovation, experiential marketing, partnerships, digital engagement and retail activation. Our collaboration with Jones Soda is an unexpected, playful way to create a highly collectible product that resonates with both brands' audiences. It reminds consumers to live colorfully, celebrate their individuality, and infuse creativity into their day in another unique way."

Crayola's Limited Edition retired color collection will be available in an assortment of products including crayons, markers and colored pencil packs, activity kits and themed coloring books. All Crayola products will be available throughout 2025 at most national retailers. Parents, teachers and children can also expect additional Limited-Edition Collection "surprises" throughout the year, especially during key seasonal moments such as back-to-school and holiday.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading developer of sodas and hemp-infused beverages known for their premium taste, unique flavors and unconventional brand personality. Launched in 1996 as the original craft soda brand, the company today markets a diverse portfolio of core craft sodas, premium adult beverages and modern beverages under the Jones® Soda brand as well as a line of award-winning hemp beverages and edibles leveraging Jones' trademark flavors under the Mary Jones brand. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com www.myjones.com or https://gomaryjones.com

SOURCE Jones Soda Co.

Media Contact: Brandon Dubinsky, JSPR, [email protected]