Jones Soda Secures 848 New Retail Locations for POP Jones in Major Growth Push

Functional Soda Line Lands in Albertsons and Market Basket Stores

SEATTLE, April 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA) (OTCQB: JSDA) today announced a significant expansion of its POP Jones functional beverage line, securing distribution in 848 new retail locations across the U.S. The rollout is a milestone in the company's strategy to broaden its presence beyond craft soda, with new placements in 761 Albertsons store banners across 13 states and 87 Market Basket locations across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Rhode Island. Additional major retailers are also joining the expansion.

POP Jones is a prebiotic craft soda that marks Jones Soda's entry into the exploding modern soda category. Each 12 oz can contains just 30 calories with ingredients including real juice, 4g of total sugar, 3g of fiber, and 20% RDA of zinc for immune support. Flavors include Watermelon Cucumber, Pineapple Ginger, Orange & Cream, Strawberry Passionfruit, and Mixed Berry & Kiwi, all leveraging Jones' nearly three decades of flavor expertise to deliver big taste in a better-for-you package. Albertsons will stock four varieties, while Market Basket will carry the full lineup.

Key to this expansion is POP Jones' appeal to evolving consumer preferences, blending bold flavors with functional benefits like digestion and gut health support—all without artificial additives. The placements were secured by the Jones Soda team and will be serviced through existing retail distribution partners.

"Retail channels like Albertsons and Market Basket are vital to reaching consumers seeking innovative beverages, and this expansion positions POP Jones as a go-to option," said Scott Harvey, CEO of Jones Soda. "These agreements strengthen our market presence and set the stage for continued growth as we pursue our long-term strategic vision."

Jones Soda also recently expanded distribution in the convenience store sector with Fiesta Jones, a Latin-inspired line in 16 oz resealable aluminum bottles, securing nearly 2,000 C-store placements earlier this year.

For more information on POP Jones and to locate a retailer near you, visit https://www.jonessoda.com/pages/pop-jones.

About Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading developer of sodas and hemp-infused beverages known for their premium taste, unique flavors, and unconventional brand personality. Launched in 1996 as the original craft soda brand, the Company today markets a diverse portfolio of sodas, mixers, spiked soda, and wellness beverages under the Jones® Soda brand as well as a line of award-winning hemp beverages and edibles leveraging Jones' trademark flavors under the Mary Jones brand. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com, www.myjones.com, or https://gomaryjones.com

