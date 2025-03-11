Jones Soda Releases New Zero Cola; More Zero-Calorie Flavors To Be Added

Jones Zero Cola is available immediately at 10,000+ national and regional grocery stores including Kroger in single bottles and 4-packs, as well as in 12-packs at JonesSoda.com. Jones Zero Root Beer is scheduled to launch in late Q2, and Zero Dr. Jones will bring a spicy soda to the line in the last half of the year.

All three zero-calorie SKUs will leverage Jones' nearly three decades of flavor expertise and be sweetened with sucralose, delivering best-in-class taste and meeting surging consumer demand for beverages that support better health by reducing sugar intake.

The new products are being introduced under the company's Special Release program, which issues limited-edition flavors several times a year, and are scheduled to join Jones' permanent portfolio after the Special Release timeline expires. They will launch in Jones' iconic 12 oz glass bottles with photo labels, with plans to add 7.5 oz mini cans in the future for easy on-the-go use.

"The market for zero-sugar beverages is expected to more than double by 2030 as health-conscious consumers try to decrease their sugar intake. That presents a huge opportunity for a line extension to our craft soda portfolio," said Jones Soda CEO Scott Harvey. "We're launching with Zero Cola because cola accounts for half of the carbonated soft drink flavors sold globally, and we fully expect all of our Zero products to play an important role in building our revenues and profits."

Jones Zero Cola arrives on the market just weeks after the release of Pop Jones, the company's entry into the rapidly growing functional beverage category. Already receiving rave reviews for taste, Pop Jones is an all-natural prebiotic beverage with just 30 calories per 12 oz can. The line is available in Cucumber Watermelon, Pineapple Ginger, Orange & Cream, Strawberry Passionfruit and Mixed Berry & Kiwi flavors; is cleanly sweetened real fruit juice, pure cane sugar and natural stevia leaf extract; and incorporates apple cider vinegar, agave inulin and 20% of the recommended daily intake of zinc for fiber and immune support.

Other notable new products include Fiesta Jones, a line developed specifically for convenience stores with Latin-influenced Watermelon Strawberry, Mango Passion Fruit, Coconut Lime and Guava Berry flavors in resealable aluminum bottles. Each flavor has just 80 calories and 19 grams of sugar per bottle with no artificial colors or caffeine. The line hit the market in January with initial distribution in nearly 2,000 C-stores, marking Jones' first significant presence in the convenience channel in its nearly 30-year history.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading developer of sodas and hemp-infused beverages known for their premium taste, unique flavors, and unconventional brand personality. Launched in 1996 as the original craft soda brand, the Company today markets a diverse portfolio of core craft sodas, premium adult beverages and modern beverages under the Jones® Soda brand as well as a line of award-winning hemp beverages and edibles leveraging Jones' trademark flavors under the Mary Jones brand. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com, www.myjones.com, or https://gomaryjones.com

