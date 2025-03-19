Jones Soda Grows Market Footprint with Expanded Distribution Network

Strategic Entry into New Beverage Categories Secures New Sales and Distribution Opportunities

SEATTLE, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) today announced that its strategic growth strategy focusing on key new beverage segments is successfully increasing its sales and distribution network, including securing two new Direct Store Delivery (DSD) partners servicing major retailers in Q1 2025 alone. The new distributors are enlarging Jones' market footprint, generating significant incremental sales, and validating the company's decision to expand beyond its craft soda roots with a diversification of its product portfolio.

In the DSD business segment , which represents 31% of the company's total gross revenue, Jones has increased its distribution network from 75 partners to 81 over the past 15 months. These new relationships are helping the company increase penetration in key national and regional retailers, including Kroger and Albertson-Safeway banners, Meijer, HyVee, Publix, Wakefern-Shoprite and others in 37 states.

, which represents 31% of the company's total gross revenue, Jones has increased its distribution network from 75 partners to 81 over the past 15 months. These new relationships are helping the company increase penetration in key national and regional retailers, including Kroger and Albertson-Safeway banners, Meijer, HyVee, Publix, Wakefern-Shoprite and others in 37 states. In the broadliner business segment, which represents 9% of the company's total gross revenue, Jones established a new partnership with DOT Foods in 2024 to grow its foodservice channel as well as increase regional grocery and mass channel penetration. With this new relationship plus the company's new products, Jones' five broadline distributors generated a 198% gross revenue increase in 2024 and are trending at a 128% Q1 2025 increase compared to Q1 2024.

which represents 9% of the company's total gross revenue, Jones established a new partnership with DOT Foods in 2024 to grow its foodservice channel as well as increase regional grocery and mass channel penetration. With this new relationship plus the company's new products, Jones' five broadline distributors generated a 198% gross revenue increase in 2024 and are trending at a 128% Q1 2025 increase compared to Q1 2024. In the hemp-derived (HD9) business segment, which involves specialty distributors and represents 11% of the company's total gross revenue, Jones has signed 32 distribution partners since launching its Mary Jones Hemp Delta -9 line in January 2024 to provide a legal alternative to its regulated cannabis-infused products. Four of those were signed in Q1 2025 to support expanding distribution, including two new states. The HD9 channel is currently trending at a 281% Q1 2025 gross revenue increase compared to Q1 2024.

In addition to Mary Jones HD-9, new product lines that have helped Jones attract new distribution partners include Pop Jones, a collection of 30-calorie functional prebiotic sodas with 4 grams of sugar and a generous dose of fiber and immune support; Fiesta Jones, a line targeting convenience store customers with Latin-influenced flavors packaged in resealable aluminum bottles; Spiked Jones, hard craft sodas made with four of Jones' pure cane sugar soda flavors; and most recently Zero Cola, the first of a series of three zero-calorie sodas scheduled to launch this year.

"All of the product development work we've done to grow the business by taking advantage of changing consumer tastes and emerging beverage segments is paying off by helping us attract new distribution partners while also adding value for our current distributors," said Jones Soda CEO Scott Harvey. "These achievements are already translating into increased sales and helping us meet our goal of establishing a profitable growth path for the Jones brand."

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading developer of sodas and hemp-infused beverages known for their premium taste, unique flavors, and unconventional brand personality. Launched in 1996 as the original craft soda brand, the Company today markets a diverse portfolio of core craft sodas, premium adult beverages and modern beverages under the Jones® Soda brand as well as a line of award-winning hemp beverages and edibles leveraging Jones' trademark flavors under the Mary Jones brand. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com, www.myjones.com, or https://gomaryjones.com

SOURCE Jones Soda Co.

Media Contact: Brandon Dubinsky, JSPR, [email protected]