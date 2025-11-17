Jones DesLauriers Strengthens Complex Risk Division with Rail, Logistics, and Risk Management Expertise

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Jones DesLauriers Insurance Management Inc., a founding Navacord Broker Partner, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kyle Johnson as Partner & Rail, Logistics and Risk Management Leader within the firm's Complex Risk division. This appointment reflects the firm's ongoing commitment to building specialized capabilities for clients facing complex operational and supply chain exposures.

Kyle will lead strategies and advisory services for clients navigating intricate rail, logistics, transportation, and energy sector risk challenges, ensuring tailored solutions for organizations with sophisticated and evolving risk profiles.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kyle to the Complex Risk team," says Imran Pira, Managing Partner, Head of Complex Risk. "Kyle brings deep expertise in rail, logistics and risk management, combining industry insight with strategic advisory skills. His appointment strengthens our ability to provide clients with innovative, high-quality solutions that address both operational and financial risk in complex environments."

Kyle joins Jones DesLauriers with over 15 years of experience in risk management, with a focus on the transportation and energy sectors. He has led complex insurance and risk management programs across North America and played a key role in major mergers and acquisitions that achieved significant cost synergies. Recognized for his strategic insight and collaborative leadership, Kyle was the recipient of a CEO Award of Excellence in 2019 for his contributions to advancing cost control initiatives while at Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railway. His depth of technical expertise and integrated approach to risk management will further strengthen Jones DesLauriers' Complex Risk capabilities.

The appointment of Kyle Johnson underscores Jones DesLauriers' commitment to expanding its Complex Risk platform, reinforcing the firm's strategy to attract specialized talent and deliver innovative solutions for clients facing intricate and high-stakes operational challenges.

As one of the GTA's largest independent brokerages, Jones DesLauriers continues to lead the market across transportation, construction, hospitality, real estate, and forestry sectors, with over 350 professionals and more than $750 million in premiums placed.

Backed by the strength of Navacord, the firm maintains a strong presence across the GTA, Ottawa, and Quebec, while expanding its Complex Risk offering to address the evolving needs of sophisticated clients.

About Jones DesLauriers Insurance Management Inc.

At Jones DesLauriers, we specialize in helping businesses protect their most valuable assets – from property to people. As a Navacord Broker Partner and industry disruptor, we are a team of professionals in both commercial insurance and benefits who bring a wealth of expertise and a multidisciplinary approach to finding and optimizing solutions for every business need.

Our DNA consists of entrepreneurial spirit, creativity, and the expertise of our high-performance professionals. As partners invested in your success, we outperform by challenging the status quo and getting to know the nuances of your business, your goals, and your people.

Passion. Innovation. Respect. We are Jones DesLauriers.

About Navacord

Headquartered in Toronto, ON and with more than 3,700 professionals across the country placing over $5 billion in premium annually, Navacord delivers expert advice and tailored solutions in commercial and personal insurance, travel and specialty, group benefits, retirement, and financial planning.

Founded in 2014 by Shawn DeSantis and T. Marshall Sadd, Navacord is one of Canada's largest and fastest-growing multi-line insurance brokerages and financial services firms.

As of November 1, 2025, Navacord has begun transitioning its Broker Partners to operate under a unified, national brand. While some legacy brands remain in transition, this evolution reflects Navacord's commitment to delivering a consistent client experience, fostering innovation, and strengthening its national presence while maintaining a commitment to our communities, deep regional expertise, and local service.

SOURCE Navacord

