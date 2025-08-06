Jones DesLauriers Expands Complex Risk Division with Two Key Leadership Appointments

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Jones DesLauriers Insurance Management Inc., a founding Navacord Broker Partner, is pleased to announce the appointments of John Crossley as Vice President, Financial and Professional Lines Leader, and Daniel Szpik as Assistant Vice President, P&C Placement Leader, both within the firm's Complex Risk division. These appointments are effective August 5, 2025, and mark the next phase in the division's growth, following its launch in August 2024 under the leadership of Imran Pira, Managing Partner, Head of Complex Risk.

Based in the brokerage's downtown Toronto office, John and Dan will play pivotal roles in delivering bespoke solutions to sophisticated clients with unique risk profiles across a range of industry sectors.

"We're thrilled to welcome both John and Dan to the Complex Risk team," says Imran Pira. "John offers deep expertise in the boardroom pertaining to executive risk, professional liability and corporate-wide exposures, while Dan brings a strategic, solution-oriented approach to complex P&C placements. Their combined experience significantly strengthens our ability to provide sophisticated insurance strategies grounded in strong subject matter expertise and service excellence."

John Crossley joins Jones DesLauriers with over ten years of industry and corporate experience, specializing in financial and executive risk, including Directors & Officers Liability (D&O), Employment Practices Liability (EPL), Fiduciary Liability, Crime, and Financial Institution Errors & Omissions (E&O). Most recently, he served as Vice President at a global brokerage, advising companies on complex management liability risks such as M&A, IPOs, RTOs, and up listings. His background spans underwriting, managing large client portfolios, data & analytics, and project management, offering a uniquely comprehensive perspective on risk advisory. John holds a bachelor's degree from Queen's University.

Dan Szpik brings over seven years of experience in commercial property and casualty insurance, with a strong track record in structuring innovative coverage solutions for complex accounts. In his new role, he will lead placement strategies for the division's most challenging portfolios, collaborating with senior advisors and executives to achieve customized client outcomes. A graduate of the Florida Institute of Technology with a degree in Business Administration, Dan combines technical expertise with a competitive edge sharpened during his time as an NCAA athlete—now applied to golf and client strategy alike.

"We are impressed with Imran's thoughtful approach to building out his team and practice whilst delivering on the build out of our state-of-the-art new downtown Toronto office," says Scott Irwin, President & CEO. The addition of these two senior leaders reflects Jones DesLauriers' continued investment in building a top-tier Complex Risk advisory platform and underscores the firm's broader strategy to attract specialized talent, expand capabilities, and deliver innovative solutions for clients with sophisticated risk management needs.

As one of the GTA's largest independent brokerages, Jones DesLauriers continues to lead the market across the transportation, construction, hospitality, real estate, and forestry sectors, with over 350 professionals and more than $750 million in premiums placed.

Backed by the strength of Navacord, the firm maintains a strong presence across the GTA, Ottawa, and Quebec, while enhancing its Complex Risk offering to meet the needs of clients with evolving and sophisticated challenges.

About Jones DesLauriers Insurance Management Inc.

At Jones DesLauriers, we specialize in helping businesses protect their most valuable assets – from property to people. As a Navacord Broker Partner and industry disruptor, we are a team of professionals in both commercial insurance and benefits who bring a wealth of expertise and a multidisciplinary approach to finding and optimizing solutions for every business need.

Our DNA consists of entrepreneurial spirit, creativity, and the expertise of our high-performance professionals. As partners invested in your success, we outperform by challenging the status quo and getting to know the nuances of your business, your goals, and your people. Passion. Innovation. Respect. We are Jones DesLauriers.

About Navacord

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Navacord is one of Canada's largest and fastest growing multi-line insurance brokerages and financial services firms. With $5 billion in premiums, Navacord stands as a leader in commercial and personal insurance, travel and specialty, group benefits, and financial planning.

Built on the vision of keeping the Canadian entrepreneurial spirit alive, we have grown to operate over 50 local brands from coast to coast. Our expert advisors deliver local touch service, trusted advice, and tailored solutions alongside Navacord's national strength and resources.

Navacord has become the preferred partner for entrepreneurial insurance brokerages seeking to grow as a part of something bigger while maintaining a commitment to client success and their ability to support their communities.

SOURCE Jones DesLauriers Insurance Management Inc.

Media Contact: Jones DesLauriers Insurance Management Inc., Senior Manager, Marketing and Communications; Alise Higginbottom, [email protected], jdimi.com