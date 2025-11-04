Navacord Consolidates Broker Partners Under One National Brand

Continues Momentum Towards Building the Great Canadian Brokerage

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Marking a significant step in its transformation into a unified national presence, Navacord Corp., one of Canada's largest and fastest-growing multi-line insurance brokerages and financial services firms, has officially rebranded six of its Broker Partners under the Navacord banner, effective November 1, 2025. Those six brokerages are:

Waypoint Insurance Services and Waypoint Benefits & Financial Services

Seafirst Insurance Brokers

Lloyd Sadd Insurance Brokers and Lloyd Sadd Consulting

Iridium Risk Services

Ives Insurance Brokers

Insurance Store

This rebranding coincides with the respective amalgamations of BC-based Waypoint Insurance and Seafirst Insurance; Alberta-based Lloyd Sadd Insurance and Iridium Risk Services; and Ontario-based Ives Insurance and Insurance Store. Each of these three amalgamations is designed to strengthen locally-based expertise, deliver a more consistent client experience within the regions they serve, and enhance operational efficiency.

"Aligning these brokerages under a unified, national brand is a defining moment for Navacord," says Shawn DeSantis, President and CEO, Navacord. "This step forward allows us to enhance our value proposition for both employees and clients and accelerate our momentum as an industry leader, while scaling our capabilities and continuing to deliver high-quality service."

This announcement also marks the first phase of a broader initiative to unify Navacord's Broker Partners under the Navacord brand. Additional transitions will continue throughout the coming year, further solidifying Navacord's commitment to Building the Great Canadian Brokerage.

"We have an incredible opportunity to amplify our national strength and presence while preserving the entrepreneurial spirit and local touch that our company was built upon," adds T. Marshall Sadd, Executive Chairman, Navacord. "This rebrand honours the proud legacies of each Broker Partner while building something even greater, together."

Founded in 2014 by Shawn DeSantis and T. Marshall Sadd, Navacord is one of Canada's largest and fastest-growing multi-line insurance brokerages and financial services firms. Navacord guides the way forward under a unified, national brand, with the history of the very name and icon of Navacord embodying a natural reflection of this vision. Inspired by a north-facing compass rose, the Navacord emblem blends the letters "A" and "N" to symbolize the convergence of diverse ideas and organizations to create a bold outlook for the future. The word mark Navacord combines the words "Navigate" and "Accord" – representing Navacord's purpose in leading the industry through collaborative partnerships. This identity underscores a commitment to innovation, alignment, and shared growth as the organization charts new paths across Canada.

About Navacord

Headquartered in Toronto, ON and with more than 3,700 professionals across the country placing over $5 billion in premium annually, Navacord delivers expert advice and tailored solutions in commercial and personal insurance, travel and specialty, group benefits, retirement, and financial planning.

As of November 1, 2025, Navacord has begun transitioning its Broker Partners to operate under a unified, national brand. While some legacy brands remain in transition, this evolution reflects Navacord's commitment to delivering a consistent client experience, fostering innovation, and strengthening its national presence while maintaining a commitment to our communities, deep regional expertise, and local service.

For more information: Melinda Mangiardi, 416.240.2051, [email protected] or Sarah Turnbull, 416.458.3878, [email protected]