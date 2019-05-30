Jonathan Sharun Announces Late Filing of Early Warning Report Related to Top Strike Resources Corp.

VANCOUVER, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Jonathan Sharun announces that following: (a) his purchase of 14,066,600 common shares ("Common Shares") and 13,233,300 Common Share purchase warrants ("Warrants") of Top Strike Resources Corp. (CSE:VENI) (the "Company") for a total purchase price of $1,139,996, pursuant to a private placement of units of the Company (such units consisting of Common Shares and Warrants) which closed on October 19, 2018; and (b) the Company granting 3,490,687 options ("Options") to purchase Common Shares of the Company to Mr .Sharun on September 24, 2018, Mr. Sharun now has deemed beneficial ownership of 20,439,444 Common Shares or securities convertible into Common Shares, or approximately 15.19% of all of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. This calculation is arrived at taking into account Mr. Sharun's existing legal and beneficial ownership of Common Shares assuming full conversion of the Warrants and Options.

As a result of inadvertence on the part of Mr. Sharun, and due to unfamiliarity with Canadian securities laws, news releases and early warning reports required by applicable securities legislation to be filed for each of the above described acquisitions of Common Shares, Warrants and Options were not filed.

Mr. Sharun did not hold any securities in the Company before September 24, 2018 and has not acquired any other securities of the Company since October 19, 2018, through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange or otherwise. Mr. Sharun acquired all of the above-noted Common Shares or securities convertible into Common Shares for investment purposes and not for the purpose of exercising control or direction over the Company. Until such time as all compliance issues related to Mr. Sharun's failure to file early warning and insider reports have been resolved with the Canadian securities regulators, Mr. Sharun will not acquire and/or dispose of any securities of the Company.

An early warning report reflecting the above-noted acquisitions of Common Shares and securities convertible into Common Shares has now been filed, a copy of which has been sent to the Company and is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information: regarding this news release and to request a copy of the early warning report, please contact: Jonathan Sharun, Suite 310, 250 - 6th Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB T2P 3HZ, jon@vencanna.com; The Company is located at: Top Strike Resources Corp., Suite 310, 250 - 6th Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB T2P 3HZ