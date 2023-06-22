Jolly Day! Jollibee Brings Its Delicious Food and Friendly Service to Red Deer, Alberta, with New Store Opening on Wednesday, June 28, 2023

The Global restaurant brand best known for its beloved Jolly Crispy Chicken, Jolly Spaghetti and Peach Mango Pie welcomes fans and first-timers to its new home in Central Alberta, celebrating its 27th location in Canada and its 93rd in North America.

WEST COVINA, Calif., June 22, 2023 /CNW/ -- Global restaurant brand Jollibee, known for its famous Jolly Crispy Chicken, Chicken Sandwiches, and delicately sweet Peach Mango Pie dessert, will open its first location in Red Deer, Alberta, Canada on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The new Jollibee will be primely situated at 4999 Molly Banister Drive next to the Bower Place Mall in Red Deer, a fast-moving and family-orientated city in the heart of Central Alberta. Jollibee's new home in Red Deer marks its eighth location in the Canadian Province and its 27th location in Canada, while celebrating its 93rd location in North America. The new Jollibee Red Deer location is primely situated halfway between Edmonton and Calgary—allowing the brand to spread joy to a vast array of new communities through iconic Jollibee dishes without the hassle of lengthy travel.

Jollibee Red Deer Storefront

"We are excited to bring our beloved menu items and friendly service to our long-time fans and first-time visitors who call Red Deer home," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, President, Jollibee North America. "Red Deer has an ever-growing community, which makes it a perfect fit for introducing Jollibee to new audiences who are curious to try our tasty offerings that have delighted the tastebuds of many consumers worldwide."

From fried-chicken devotees to those who simply seek a deliciously different dining experience, Jollibee is passionate about delivering great-tasting food at a great value that is always served with joy. As a testament to its growing appeal, international food website Eater.com named Jollibee "the best chain fried chicken in America." For newcomers to the brand, here are some of the most popular menu items that have fans lining up for hours when a new Jollibee opens its doors:

Jolly Crispy Chicken : Jollibee's signature bone-in fried-chicken offering. Each piece is delicately hand-breaded to be crispy on the outside, cooked with precision to be juicy on the inside, and marinated to the bone for next-level flavor.

: Jollibee's signature bone-in fried-chicken offering. Each piece is delicately hand-breaded to be crispy on the outside, cooked with precision to be juicy on the inside, and marinated to the bone for next-level flavor. Spicy Jolly Crispy Chicken : The fiery version of the classic Jolly Crispy Chicken that is seasoned to perfection and spicy from the inside out.

: The fiery version of the classic Jolly Crispy Chicken that is seasoned to perfection and spicy from the inside out. Original Chicken Sandwich : This sandwich features a crispy, juicy chicken breast fillet, spread with umami mayo, and served on a toasted brioche bun. Taste for yourself why this sandwich has been lauded for its intense crunch and discover how the umami flavor profile and signature Jollibee seasonings meld together to create a perfect chicken sandwich offering.

: This sandwich features a crispy, juicy chicken breast fillet, spread with umami mayo, and served on a toasted brioche bun. Taste for yourself why this sandwich has been lauded for its intense crunch and discover how the umami flavor profile and signature Jollibee seasonings meld together to create a perfect chicken sandwich offering. Spicy Chicken Sandwich : The spicy version of the original chicken sandwich features sriracha mayo and fresh jalapeños for added crunch and heat.

: The spicy version of the original chicken sandwich features sriracha mayo and fresh jalapeños for added crunch and heat. Peach Mango Pie : Make sure to leave room for Jollibee's iconic dessert made with peaches and real Philippine mangoes enveloped in a light and crispy crust (one fan recently described it as "life changing"!).

At the new Jollibee – Red Deer location, customers will not only be able to get their hands on Jollibee's crispy, juicy fried chicken offerings and array of sides, but also discover a new limited-time menu addition: Coconut Pineapple Pie. Featuring real pieces of coconut and pineapple enveloped in a buttery, flaky crust, it offers a sweet and refreshing taste that is synonymous with an inviting island escape. Enjoy it as a sweet finale to any meal, or simply on its own!

For fans and newcomers planning to visit Jollibee's new Red Deer restaurant, here are the key details:

Address : 4999 Molly Banister Drive, Red Deer, Alberta , T4R 3B9

: 4999 Molly Banister Drive, , T4R 3B9 Hours of Operation : 9AM – 11PM , seven days a week

: – , seven days a week How to Order: This location will offer dine-in, take-out and drive-thru service, with online ordering and delivery service available in the coming weeks.

Jollibee store openings in Canada and around the world are known for drawing massive crowds – which was the case when the Jollibee made its long-awaited debut in the Province of Alberta (Edmonton, AB) in August 2019 followed by the city of Calgary just one month later. Since then, the brand has opened two more locations in Calgary and three more in Edmonton, with Red Deer bringing its Alberta store-count to eight. The Canadian Province represents a key growth region for global restaurant company, as it continues with its North American expansion goals.

Jollibee has more than 1,500 restaurants across 17 countries and is quickly expanding across North America. Follow Jollibee at @jollibeecan on Facebook, @jollibeecanada on Instagram, and @jollibeecanada on TikTok to get updates on Jollibee's upcoming store openings and other exciting announcements and events, including new product launches and special promotions.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC, also known as Jollibee Group) is one of the fastest-growing restaurant companies in the world. Its mission is to serve great-tasting food and bring the joy of eating to everyone through its 16 brands with over 6,500 stores across 34 countries including the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, Vietnam, United Arab Emirates, and Australia.

The Jollibee Group has eight wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger); four franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, and Yoshinoya in the Philippines, and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China); 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf; 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee; and 51% ownership of Milksha, a popular Taiwanese bubble tea brand.

The Jollibee Group, through its subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. (JWPL) owns 90% participating interest in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund that owns the Tim Ho Wan brand. The Jollibee Group has a joint venture with the THW Group to open and operate THW restaurants in Mainland China. It also has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States.

The Jollibee Group has launched its global sustainability agenda dubbed Joy for Tomorrow, which aims to strengthen the company's commitment to sustainable business practices. The agenda centers on the key pillars of Food, People, and Planet, and consists of 10 focus areas namely: food safety, food quality, nutrition & transparency, employee welfare, farmers livelihood, community support, good governance, packaging & recycling, waste reduction, and energy & water efficiency. Each focus area sets goals and initiatives that contribute and align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The Jollibee Group was named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers and World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes. The company is also a two-time recipient of Gallup's Exceptional Workplace Award, making it the only Philippine-based company to receive the distinction.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com.

SOURCE Jollibee

For further information: Wista Gelin, Ogilvy, [email protected]