Jollibee Unlocks Unique Flavor Cravings with the Return of Its Iconic Ube Pie, Available for a Limited Time

Plus, Jollibee's Bacon and Cheese Chicken Sandwich and Aloha Chicken Sandwich are becoming permanent menu items

WEST COVINA, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- Global restaurant brand, Jollibee, world-famous for its delectable Jolly Crispy Chicken and savory Chicken Sandwiches, is also beloved by fans for its irresistible pies. On a mission to spread the "joy of eating" across North America, Jollibee is bringing back the one-of-a-kind flavor of Ube Pie. Fans of the Peach Mango Pie, as well as first-timers seeking new and mouthwatering flavors, will not want to miss the return of this signature menu item, available across Canada for a limited time only.

Jollibee is bringing back the unmistakable color and flavor of its Ube Pie dessert—for a limited time only. The Jollibee Bacon and Cheese Chicken Sandwich starts with a crispy juicy hand-breaded chicken breast fillet, topped with crispy bacon and melty cheese, spread with umami mayo, and served on a toasted brioche bun. The Jollibee Aloha Chicken Sandwich starts with a crispy juicy hand-breaded chicken breast fillet, topped with a grilled pineapple ring, crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, and melty cheese, spread with umami mayo and served on a toasted brioche bun.

Made with real Ube, Jollibee's Ube Pie is back and sure to be a hit with those looking to treat themselves to something they won't find anywhere else. Popular in Southeast Asia and known for its vibrant purple hue, Ube is smooth with an enticingly sweet, yet mild flavor. Jollibee's buttery and flakey pie crust is the perfect envelope for this decadent filling, making this traditional hand pie a must-try item that can be enjoyed on its own, or paired with any Jollibee meal.

"The return of Ube Pie is one we're undeniably excited about, having first debuted the item back in 2021," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, Business Group Head, Honeybee Foods Corporation dba Jollibee. "As Ube continues to enjoy the culinary spotlight, we're thrilled to give fans the chance to taste the iconic flavor they've heard so much about. Whether you're craving Ube or are curious to try it for the first time, the rich and silky filling combined with our light and flakey pie crust is sure to satisfy your taste buds."

Jollibee is also making two chicken sandwich combinations, which debuted earlier this year, permanent menu items due to popular demand. Jollibee's Bacon and Cheese Chicken Sandwich ($11.99 CAD) starts with the brand's signature hand-breaded chicken breast fillet, savory umami mayo and buttery brioche bun. Adding crispy bacon and melted cheese makes this sandwich more deliciously indulgent. For those craving something more adventurous, the Aloha Chicken Sandwich ($11.99 CAD) takes the classic version and adds a unique Jollibee twist – its zesty Aloha dressing. With the addition of a grilled pineapple ring, crispy bacon and whole leaf lettuce, the one-of-a-kind Aloha Chicken Sandwich offers a welcoming combination of ingredients, textures, and flavors to create a sweet-savory masterpiece.

The Ube Pie and Chicken Sandwiches are available now at all Jollibee locations across Canada. The return of this delicious dessert and addition of these flavorful sandwiches are just some of the many things Jollibee has in store as the restaurant sensation continues its growth across Canada.

