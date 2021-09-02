Jollibee Spreads Joy to Winnipeg's East Side with New Store Opening on Sept. 2, 2021

Located at 1130 Nairn Avenue in Winnipeg's Regent area, the new Jollibee restaurant will be open seven days a week, from 9AM – 11PM daily, and offer indoor dining beginning on opening day. Winnipeggers who are familiar with the brand know that the star of the menu is Jolly Crispy Chicken – Jollibee's signature take on familiar comfort-food favorite, fried chicken. For those who are craving something new, Jollibee offers a host of Filipino-inspired "classics", which capture the brand's unique cultural heritage and global culinary appeal.

Jollibee's signature menu items include:

Jolly Crispy Chicken (Original or Spicy) : Jollibee's signature fried chicken that is available in original or spicy; each piece is marinated to the bone to provide next-level flavor before it is delicately hand-breaded to create a crispy exterior, and then pressure fried for maximum juiciness. It is served with a complimentary side of Jollibee's savory gravy for dipping that can be enjoyed with every bite.

: Jollibee's signature fried chicken that is available in original or spicy; each piece is marinated to the bone to provide next-level flavor before it is delicately hand-breaded to create a crispy exterior, and then pressure fried for maximum juiciness. It is served with a complimentary side of Jollibee's savory gravy for dipping that can be enjoyed with every bite. Jolly Spaghetti : This dish, beloved by adults and kids alike, features a signature sweet-style sauce loaded with chunky slices of savory ham and hotdog and is topped with a generous sprinkle of cheese.

: This dish, beloved by adults and kids alike, features a signature sweet-style sauce loaded with chunky slices of savory ham and hotdog and is topped with a generous sprinkle of cheese. Peach Mango Pie: No meal is complete without the dessert made with peaches, real Philippine mangoes – which many consider to be the sweetest in the world – and an irresistibly light and crispy crust – a must-try!

In addition to indoor dining, the new Jollibee store features a convenient drive-thru option for customers who want to enjoy their Jollibee on-the-go. The restaurant also will offer call-in/pick-up as well as the following online ordering channels: Jollibee's new seamless ordering app (now available for download at the App Store and Google Play); the jollibeefoods.com website; and the DoorDash delivery platform.

"With both of our existing locations situated on the city's west side, we are thrilled to finally be able to extend our signature "joy of eating" to those who call Winnipeg's east side home," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, President of Jollibee Group North America, Philippine Brands. "The city's close-knit Filipino community has especially embraced our brand since day-one, and we are excited to provide another convenient location for both our fans and newcomers who crave a delicious fast-food option that they truly can't get anywhere else."

Jollibee's new Nairn Avenue store joins its two existing Winnipeg locations: Jollibee-Ellice (1406 Ellice Avenue) and Jollibee-Northgate (1377 McPhillips Street). The Ellice location is where Jollibee first opened its doors in Canada in 2016, while the new Regent/Nairn Ave. store opening marks the brand's 20th store in Canada. Additionally, all three Winnipeg locations feature drive-thru service so that customers can satisfy their Jollibee craving without leaving their car.

With a global popularity spanning its native Asia, as well as the Middle East and Europe, Jollibee is on a mission to win new fans in Winnipeg as well as other cities as it continues its expansion across North America. In addition to its existing loyal Filipino fan base, the brand is becoming increasingly popular among the region's mainstream consumer audiences – from fried-chicken lovers to those who simply want to enjoy a fun, new dining experience – by offering great-tasting food at a great value that is always served with joy.

For more information on these and Jollibee's other upcoming 2021 store openings, stay tuned to Jollibee Canada Facebook and Instagram pages.

About Jollibee

Jollibee is the largest fast-food chain brand in the Philippines, operating a Philippine network close to 1,200 stores. A dominant market leader in the Philippines, Jollibee has embarked on an aggressive international expansion plan and expects to reach 500 stores throughout North America by 2028.

Jollibee has more than 300 international branches including in the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China (specifically in Hong Kong and Macau), Brunei, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Italy, and in the United Kingdom.

In North America, Jollibee opened its first store in 1998 in Daly City, California. It now operates 72 stores across the region, with 52 stores in the U.S. states of Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Virginia, and Washington, and 19 stores across Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, and Saskatchewan, Canada.

Technomic has consistently cited Jollibee on its "Top 500 U.S. Chain Restaurants" list. It was also awarded as Multinational Corporation of the Year by the Asian Business League of Southern California in 2017 and Corporation of the Year by the Asian Business Association in 2019.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Group is one of the fastest-growing Asian restaurant companies in the world. It operates in 33 countries, with over 5,800 stores globally with branches in the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, Italy, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and India.

Jollibee Group has eight wholly-owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger); five franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, and PHO24 in the Philippines; Dunkin' and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China); 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf; 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee and PHO24; and 50% ownership in a joint venture established to operate and expand Yoshinoya in the Philippines. Yoshinoya is one of the largest and most recognized Japanese restaurant brands globally and is the company's first-ever Japanese food chain.

Jollibee Group, through its subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. (JWPL) owns 100% participating interest in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund that ultimately owns the Tim Ho Wan brand. It also has a joint venture with the THW Group to open and operate THW restaurants in Mainland China. Jollibee Group also has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States.

Jollibee Group was named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers by Forbes. In 2020, Gallup awarded the Jollibee Group with the Exceptional Workplace Award, making it the first Philippine-based company to receive the distinction.

Jollibee Group has grown brands that bring delightful dining experiences to its customers worldwide, in line with its mission of serving great-tasting food and spreading the joy of eating to everyone.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com

