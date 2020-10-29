Jollibee Remains Committed to Serving More Communities with Six New Store Openings Across North America

The new locations are part of the brand's continued rapid growth across the U.S. and Canada

WEST COVINA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW/ -- Popular fast-food chain Jollibee is continuing its aggressive North American expansion with six new store openings across the U.S. and Canada. Earlier this month, Jollibee opened stores in Brampton, Ontario and Edmonton, Alberta at Kingsway Mall. Before the end of the year, the brand will open three new locations across the U.S. in Houston, Texas and Delano and Torrance, California, as well as a new Canadian location in Scarborough, Ontario.

The six new openings mark the brand's continued progress in its mission to reach 300 stores in North America by 2024. The three new stores across Texas and California will increase the number of Jollibee stores in the U.S. to 48, while the three new stores in Canada raise the brand's total to 13 stores in the country.

In the midst of the pandemic, Jollibee has safely and successfully opened 12 stores across North America in 2020, adding locations in Texas, Illinois, New Jersey and Nevada.

"The strength of our North American business in the midst of the pandemic and continued call from our customers to add new locations shows that people, now more than ever, are seeking great-tasting food that can provide comfort during these difficult times," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, President of Jollibee Group North America, Philippine Brands. "Each of the new stores are opening in cities where we have seen a consistently positive response to existing Jollibee stores in the area. Our customers' unwavering support during this difficult time gives us confidence in our continued expansion in these key regions, with the safety of our customers and store team always remaining our first priority."

With each new store opening, Jollibee looks to continue to serve its existing customers as well as introduce new audiences to its famous fan-favorite products and the friendly service that the brand is known for.

To provide a safe environment for customers and the store team in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the dining rooms of all of the stores will remain closed until further notice. Each store will offer a mix of alternative channels for receiving food, including call ahead & pick-up, take-out, drive-thru and delivery services.

The new Houston store, located at 13347 Westheimer Road, marks Jollibee's third location in the greater-Houston-area, following the opening of a store in Missouri City over the summer. The new store, located in a major retail area, is a key part of Jollibee's expanding footprint in Texas.

Meanwhile, Jollibee Delano, located at 491 Woollomes Ave Suite 101, Delano, CA and Jollibee Torrance, located at 20100 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance, CA, will be the brand's latest locations to open in California, which holds the largest network of stores in the country.

Finally, the new Scarborough location, located at 1900 Eglington Avenue, East, Unit 4, Scarborough, Ontario, is conveniently situated in the Golden Mile shopping district, servicing shoppers in need of a break and customers in the surrounding area.

All of the stores will offer Jollibee fan-favorites, each a distinct, joyful mashup of Western comfort food and Asian flavors that are both mouth-watering and intriguing:

Chickenjoy ( USA ) / Jolly Crispy Chicken ( Canada ) : Jollibee's world-famous fried chicken is delicately hand-breaded to be crispylicious on the outside with a secret marinade that makes it juicylicious on the inside. It is best complemented by a side of silky, savory gravy for dipping each and every bite.

: Jollibee's world-famous fried chicken is delicately hand-breaded to be crispylicious on the outside with a secret marinade that makes it juicylicious on the inside. It is best complemented by a side of silky, savory gravy for dipping each and every bite. Jolly Spaghetti : Spaghetti? At a fast-food restaurant?! You heard that right. This dish beloved by adults and kids alike features a signature sweet-style sauce loaded with chunky slices of savory ham and hotdog and is topped with a generous sprinkle of cheese.

: Spaghetti? At a fast-food restaurant?! You heard that right. This dish beloved by adults and kids alike features a signature sweet-style sauce loaded with chunky slices of savory ham and hotdog and is topped with a generous sprinkle of cheese. Peach Mango Pie: This easy-to-enjoy dessert is delivered in a hand-held sleeve, so you'll never lose the delicious filling made with real sweet Philippine mangoes or its light crispy crust.

"We are excited to be able to make our signature offerings more accessible to both existing and new customers in our key markets through each of these new centrally-located stores," Dela Cruz continued. "North America presents a major business growth opportunity for the brand, and we look forward to our continued expansion across both the U.S. and Canada in the coming months and years."

Jollibee is scheduled to announce additional North American store openings in the coming months. For more information on each of the store openings coming this Fall/Winter 2020, stay tuned to the Jollibee USA and Jollibee Canada Facebook pages, as well as the Jollibee USA and Jollibee Canada Instagram pages for official opening dates and store hours.

About Jollibee

Jollibee is the largest fast food chain brand in the Philippines, operating a Philippine network of more than 1,400 stores. A dominant market leader in the Philippines, Jollibee has embarked on an aggressive international expansion plan.

Jollibee has more than 240 international branches including in the United States, Canada, Hong Kong, Macau, Brunei, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Italy, and in the United Kingdom.

In North America, Jollibee opened its first store in 1998 in Daly City, California. It now operates 55 stores across the region, with 45 stores in the states of Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Washington, and Virginia of the United States, and 10 stores across Manitoba, Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

Technomic has consistently cited Jollibee among its Top 500 ranking restaurants in the United States. It was also awarded as Multinational Corporation of the Year by the Asian Business League of Southern California in 2017 and Corporation of the Year by the Asian Business Association in 2019.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Group is one of the fastest-growing Asian restaurant companies in the world. It operates in 34 countries, with over 5,800 stores globally with branches in the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China (including Hong Kong and Macau), United Kingdom, Italy, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, El Salvador, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and India. It has 8 wholly-owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger), 3 franchised brands (Burger King and Panda Express in the Philippines, Dunkin' Donuts in certain territories in China), 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, and 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee and PHO24 brands. Jollibee Group has entered also into a joint venture agreement with the Tim Ho Wan Group to open and operate Tim Ho Wan restaurants in Mainland China.

Jollibee Group is a significant investor in Titan Dining LP, the ultimate holding entity of Tim Ho Wan Pte. Ltd., and has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States.

Jollibee Group has been named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for eight years and was honored as one of 'Asia's Fab 50 Companies' by Forbes Asia Magazine.

Jollibee Group has grown brands that bring delightful dining experiences to its customers worldwide, in line with its mission of serving great tasting food and spreading the joy of eating to everyone.

SOURCE Jollibee

For further information: Francesca Lee, Ogilvy, [email protected], https://jollibeeusa.com

Related Links

https://jollibeeusa.com

