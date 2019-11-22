Jollibee Opens New North American Headquarters in Los Angeles, California

Located just off Interstate 10, the site was selected for its prominence, size and accessiblity. The building is the tallest in the San Gabriel Valley and will house a current team of around 100 employees with room to grow as the businesses increasingly scale up their operations.

"We're looking forward to telling people we're the home of Jollibee," said Lloyd Johnson, mayor of West Covina. "With the iconic Jollibee logo signage set to be displayed prominently on the west- and east-facing facade of the building, Jollibee will be the first thing people notice as they enter the city on I-10 and the last thing they see as they exit."

Jollibee has been a main focus for the company's North American expansion as it has committed towards a goal of having 250 Jollibee stores in North America by 2023. The brand's parent company, Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC), one of the largest and fastest growing Asian restaurant companies, has identified North America as a key growth market in its pursuit to be among the top five restaurant companies in the world.

The path towards expansion, however, was not always easy. "This new headquarters is extremely rewarding because it shows how far we have come as a company," said Beth Dela Cruz, President of JFC Philippine Brands Group - North America. "I joined the team in North America when Jollibee was a small, struggling brand. There were years of uncertainties and we almost packed our bags. This new office space marks a milestone in our North American efforts as we look toward a bright future for the continued growth for the Jollibee, Chowking and Red Ribbon businesses."

The hybrid office space features both individual workstations and an open floor plan to provide a more conducive environment for collaboration between team members. In addition to unobstructed 360 degree views of Los Angeles, employees will also enjoy more social spaces with recreational rooms to play games and unwind. Other amenities include better parking along with a more modern office design that includes digitally enabled facilities.

"With our new headquarters, we are focused on attracting and retaining top talents," explains Dela Cruz. "Our office both enables team member productivity and eases the stress of daily work."

The new Jollibee headquarters will ably support operations around North America in its quest to become a major fast food player in the region.

About Jollibee

Jollibee is the largest fast food chain brand in the Philippines, operating a Philippine network of more than 1,400 stores. A dominant market leader in the Philippines, Jollibee has embarked on an aggressive international expansion plan.

Jollibee has more than 230 international branches including in the United States, Canada, Hong Kong, Macau, Brunei, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Italy, and in the United Kingdom.

In North America, Jollibee opened its first store in 1998 in Daly City, California. It now operates 46 stores across the region, in the states of California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Washington, and Virginia of the United States, and in Manitoba, Ontario, and Alberta in Canada.

Technomic has consistently cited Jollibee among its Top 500 ranking restaurants in the United States. It was also awarded as Multinational Corporation of the Year by the Asian Business League of Southern California in 2017.

About Jollibee Foods Corporation

Jollibee Foods Corporation is one of the largest and fastest growing Asian restaurant companies in the world.

It operates in 35 countries, with over 5,800 stores globally with branches in the Philippines, United States, Canada, People's Republic of China (including Hong Kong and Macau), United Kingdom, Italy, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, El Salvador, Panama, and Malaysia. It has 8 wholly-owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan and Smashburger), 2 franchised brands (Burger King in the Philippines and Dunkin' Donuts in certain territories in China), a 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highland Coffee and PHO24 brands.

JFC has investments in Titan Dining LP, the ultimate holding entity of Tim Ho Wan Pte. Ltd. (the Master Franchisee of Tim Ho Wan in the Asia Pacific region excluding Hong Kong); and a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless to build a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States. JFC has also recently entered into a joint venture agreement to open Panda Express in the Philippines.

Jollibee Foods Corporation has been named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for eight years in a row and was honored as one of 'Asia's Fab 50 Companies' by Forbes Asia Magazine.

Jollibee Foods Corporation has grown brands that bring delightful dining experiences to its customers worldwide, in line with its mission of serving great tasting food and spreading the joy of eating to everyone.

