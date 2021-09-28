Jollibee Is Ready to Spread Joy and Serve Up a Taste of Home at Calgary CrossIron Mills with New Store Opening on September 29, 2021

The new Jollibee restaurant is located within the Calgary CrossIron Mills Shopping Center and situated beside the Cineplex at 261055 CrossIron Blvd, Calgary, AB, T4A 0G3. Jollibee will be open seven days a week, from 10AM – 8PM daily, and will offer indoor dining beginning on opening day. Those who are familiar with the brand know that the star of the menu is Jolly Crispy Chicken – Jollibee's signature take on familiar comfort-food favorite, fried chicken. For those who are craving something new, Jollibee offers a host of Filipino-inspired "classics", which capture the brand's unique cultural heritage and global culinary appeal.

Jollibee's signature menu items include:

Jolly Crispy Chicken (Original or Spicy) : Jollibee's signature fried chicken that is available in original or spicy; each piece is marinated to the bone to provide next-level flavor before it is delicately hand-breaded to create a crispy exterior, and then pressure fried for maximum juiciness. It is served with a complimentary side of Jollibee's savory gravy for dipping that can be enjoyed with every bite.

: Jollibee's signature fried chicken that is available in original or spicy; each piece is marinated to the bone to provide next-level flavor before it is delicately hand-breaded to create a crispy exterior, and then pressure fried for maximum juiciness. It is served with a complimentary side of Jollibee's savory gravy for dipping that can be enjoyed with every bite. Original Jollibee Chickenwich : Slow-marinated, crispy, juicy, double hand-breaded chicken breast fillet, spread with umami mayo and served on a toasted brioche bun.

: Slow-marinated, crispy, juicy, double hand-breaded chicken breast fillet, spread with umami mayo and served on a toasted brioche bun. Spicy Jollibee Chickenwich : Features a sriracha mayo and is served with fresh jalapeños for added crunch and heat.

: Features a sriracha mayo and is served with fresh jalapeños for added crunch and heat. Jolly Spaghetti : This dish, beloved by adults and kids alike, features a signature sweet-style sauce loaded with chunky slices of savory ham and hotdog and is topped with a generous sprinkle of cheese.

: This dish, beloved by adults and kids alike, features a signature sweet-style sauce loaded with chunky slices of savory ham and hotdog and is topped with a generous sprinkle of cheese. Peach Mango Pie: No meal is complete without the dessert made with peaches, real Philippine mangoes – which many consider to be the sweetest in the world – and an irresistibly light and crispy crust – a must-try!

In addition to indoor dining, the restaurant will also offer call-in/pick-up as well as the following online ordering channels: Jollibee's seamless ordering app (available for download at the App Store and Google Play); the jollibeefoods.com website; and the DoorDash delivery platform.

"It is a very exciting opportunity for us to open in CrossIron Mills, the biggest shopping mall in Calgary," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, Business Group Head, Honeybee Foods Corporation dba Jollibee. "This city has embraced our brand since we landed in Alberta, and we want to continue sharing the joy of eating with the Filipino community and newcomers that consider Calgary home."

Jollibee's new Calgary CrossIron Mills store joins its two existing Calgary locations: Jollibee Calgary Pacific Place (999 36 St.) and Jollibee Macleod Trail (9190 Macleod Trail SE). The new Calgary CrossIron Mills store opening marks the brand's 22nd store in Canada.

With a global popularity spanning its native Asia, as well as the Middle East and Europe, Jollibee is on a mission to win new fans in Calgary as well as other cities as it continues its expansion across North America. In addition to its existing loyal Filipino fan base, the brand is becoming increasingly popular among the region's mainstream consumer audiences – from fried-chicken lovers to those who simply want to enjoy a fun, new dining experience – by offering great-tasting food at a great value that is always served with joy.

For more information on these and Jollibee's other upcoming 2021 store openings, stay tuned to Jollibee Canada Facebook and Instagram pages.

About Jollibee

Jollibee Foods Corporation is one of the fastest-growing Asian restaurant companies in the world. It or its affiliates operate in 33 countries, with over 5,800 stores globally with branches in the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, Italy, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and India. It has eight wholly-owned brands (Jollibee®, Chowking®, Greenwich, Red Ribbon®, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger®), five franchised brands (Burger King®, Panda Express®, and PHO24 in the Philippines, Dunkin' Donuts® and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China), 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee and PHO24 brands.

Jollibee Foods Corporation is a significant investor in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund and the ultimate holding entity of the Tim Ho Wan (THW) Brand and has a joint venture with the THW Group to open THW restaurants in Mainland China. The Group will also establish a 50/50 joint venture to operate and expand Yoshinoya in the Philippines. Yoshinoya is one of the largest and most recognized Japanese restaurant brands globally.

Jollibee Foods Corporation was named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers by Forbes. In 2020, Gallup awarded Jollibee Foods Corporation with the Exceptional Workplace Award, making it the first Philippine-based company to receive the distinction.

Jollibee Foods Corporation has grown brands that bring delightful dining experiences to its customers worldwide, in line with its mission of serving great tasting food and spreading the joy of eating to everyone.

Media Contact:

Kristyn Puvogel

Ogilvy

[email protected]

SOURCE Jollibee