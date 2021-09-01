Jollibee and DoorDash Debut First-of-Its-Kind Mobile Kitchen in Hamilton, Ontario on September 2

Innovative restaurant concept will bring Jollibee favourites to Hamiltonians exclusively for delivery and pickup through Jollibee online ordering and DoorDash

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- International fast-food brand Jollibee , known for its Jolly Crispy Chicken and other signature comfort foods, and DoorDash (NYSE: DASH), a leading last-mile logistics platform, will debut a new mobile kitchen in Hamilton, Ontario on Thursday, September 2. Created through an exclusive partnership between the two companies, the reimagined, movable restaurant concept will be located at the southwest corner of the CF Lime Ridge Mall. Hamiltonians can enjoy their favourite Jollibee dishes exclusively through online ordering - either by ordering for pickup or delivery through DoorDash (doordash.com or the DoorDash app) or Jollibee's online channels (jollibeefoods.com or the new Jollibee app).

Going a step beyond the traditional ghost or commissary kitchen, the 15-meter traveling kitchen will allow the Jollibee brand to expand its presence in both existing and new markets without the traditional overhead costs of opening a brick-and-mortar store.

"Many restaurants we work with are looking for new ways to cater to their loyal customers and expand their reach and revenue," said Ryan Freeman, Head of Enterprise Partnerships at DoorDash Canada. "Over the past year, we've seen the power of new kitchen models to help restaurants reach more customers and grow sales, which is why we are excited to have created an innovative mobile kitchen that will help Jollibee meet evolving customer needs. This is one extension of our mission to empower merchants with the tools to grow their business."

DoorDash and Jollibee collaborated on both the design and build-out of the innovative mobile concept, transforming a flatbed trailer into a fully customized working kitchen that features state-of-the-art fryers, optimized utility connectivity, and ample storage and refrigeration space.

DoorDash and Jollibee also worked closely together to identify the ideal location to launch their unique mobile kitchen offering. The companies selected the Hamilton site by pairing Jollibee's expansion objectives with aggregated insights from DoorDash data to help Jollibee maximize customer accessibility and delivery range. The mobile kitchen will service surrounding areas, including Downtown Hamilton, Stoney Creek, McMaster University, and Hampton Heights and will remain in Hamilton for at least six months before eventually traveling to a new (to be determined) North American locale.

"As we continue to expand our store network across Canada, the mobile kitchen provides the ideal platform to serve our customers in a more flexible and far-reaching capacity, especially in communities where we don't yet have a physical store location," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, President of Jollibee Foods Corporation North America, Philippine Brands. "DoorDash has been an indispensable business partner throughout this process, enabling us to optimize its seamless ordering and helping us to access new customers, and we are thrilled to be able to extend our signature 'joy of eating' through the power of this innovative partnership – throughout Hamilton and beyond."

The mobile kitchen will service customer orders seven days a week, from 10 AM to 9 PM daily, and offer a limited menu of iconic Jollibee dishes, including:

Jolly Crispy Chicken (Original or Spicy) : Jollibee's signature fried chicken is available in original or spicy and is delicately hand-breaded to create a crispy exterior, pressure fried for maximum juiciness and marinated to the bone to provide next-level flavor. Enjoy with a side of silky, savory gravy for dipping.

: Jollibee's signature fried chicken is available in original or spicy and is delicately hand-breaded to create a crispy exterior, pressure fried for maximum juiciness and marinated to the bone to provide next-level flavor. Enjoy with a side of silky, savory gravy for dipping. Jolly Spaghetti : This dish, beloved by adults and kids alike, features a signature sweet-style sauce loaded with chunky slices of savory ham and hotdog and is topped with a generous sprinkle of cheese.

: This dish, beloved by adults and kids alike, features a signature sweet-style sauce loaded with chunky slices of savory ham and hotdog and is topped with a generous sprinkle of cheese. Peach Mango Pie: No meal is complete without this dessert made with peaches, real Philippine mangoes and an irresistibly light and crispy crust.

Last year, Jolly Crispy Chicken was among the top 10 most ordered food items on the DoorDash platform and Peach Mango Pies ranked in the top 20 most ordered list*.

In celebration of the new store opening, starting tomorrow, Jollibee fans across the nation can receive a free Peach Mango Pie on orders of $15 or more when they order on DoorDash at participating Jollibee locations and use the code "JOLLIFREE"**. Customers who redeem the code also will be entered for a chance to win a year of free Jollibee from DoorDash, no purchase necessary***. Plus, DashPass members can enjoy their Jollibee delivery order with $0 delivery fees on orders of $12 or more.

Today, DoorDash offers delivery and pick-up to customers across 70 Jollibee locations throughout Canada and the U.S. Most recently, Jollibee launched delivery from its own channels, jollibeecanada.com and the Jollibee mobile app, with delivery capabilities powered by DoorDash Drive, DoorDash's white-label fulfillment platform.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities across the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

About Jollibee

Jollibee is the largest fast-food chain brand in the Philippines, operating a Philippine network close to 1,200 stores. A dominant market leader in the Philippines, Jollibee has embarked on an aggressive international expansion plan and expects to reach 500 stores throughout North America by 2028.

Jollibee has more than 300 international branches including in the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China (specifically in Hong Kong and Macau), Brunei, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Italy, and in the United Kingdom.

In North America, Jollibee opened its first store in 1998 in Daly City, California. It now operates 70 stores across the region, with 52 stores in the states of Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Virginia, and Washington of the United States, and 18 stores across Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, and Saskatchewan, Canada.

Technomic has consistently cited Jollibee among its Top 500 ranking restaurants in the United States. It was also awarded as Multinational Corporation of the Year by the Asian Business League of Southern California in 2017 and Corporation of the Year by the Asian Business Association in 2019.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Group is one of the fastest-growing Asian restaurant companies in the world. It operates in 33 countries, with over 5,800 stores globally with branches in the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, Italy, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and India. It has eight wholly-owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger); five franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, and PHO24 in the Philippines, Dunkin' Donuts and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China); 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf; and 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee and PHO24.

Jollibee Group is a significant investor in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund and the ultimate holding entity of the Tim Ho Wan (THW) Brand and has a joint venture with the THW Group to open and operate THW restaurants in Mainland China. It also has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States. The Jollibee Group also has a 50% ownership in a joint venture established to operate and expand Yoshinoya in the Philippines. Yoshinoya is one of the largest and most recognized Japanese restaurant brands globally and is the company's first ever Japanese food chain.

Jollibee Group was named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers by Forbes. In 2020, Gallup awarded the Jollibee Group with the Exceptional Workplace Award, making it the first Philippine-based company to receive the distinction.

Jollibee Group has grown brands that bring delightful dining experiences to its customers worldwide, in line with its mission of serving great tasting food and spreading the joy of eating to everyone.

Terms & Conditions

*According to DoorDash order data from January 1, 2020 through October 31, 2020.

**Receive a free Peach Mango pie on any Jollibee order of $15 or more in participating markets. Use promo code JOLLIFREE at checkout to redeem. Deliveries subject to availability. Service fees, surge fees, gratuities, and/or taxes may still apply. To take advantage of this offer, customers must have a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. Valid only on DoorDash.com or on the DoorDash app with the latest version and within DoorDash's delivery zones. Only one offer redeemable per user.

***Redeem the code JOLLIFREE to be automatically entered to win a year of free Jollibee. No purchase necessary. Contest open to Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority. Contest closes September 30th, 2021. See here for full rules.

