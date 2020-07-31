OTTAWA and HALIFAX, July 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, and Nova Scotia Attorney General and Minister of Justice, the Honourable Mark Furey, issued the following statement:

"The Honourable A. Anne McLellan has notified us that she will not be able to act as an Inquiry Commissioner in the Public Inquiry into the tragic events that transpired on April 18th and 19th, 2020.

Ms. McLellan continues to be supportive of the decision for a public inquiry, however, at this time, she is unable to commit to the time required to carry out a commissioner's responsibilities in the context of an inquiry.

We extend our sincerest gratitude to Ms. McLellan for her professionalism and for her sustained work to help keep Canadians and our communities safe.

The inquiry will continue to move forward, and the Governments of Canada and Nova Scotia will keep Canadians informed on the appointment of Commissioners to the Inquiry."

