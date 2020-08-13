OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Wet'suwet'en Hereditary Chiefs, B.C. Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Scott Fraser and Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Carolyn Bennett have issued the following statement:

"Today, we reaffirm our commitment to work together under the memorandum of understanding (MOU) we signed earlier this year to implement Wet'suwet'en rights and title in the Yintah. We are engaged in important dialogue on matters of Wet'suwet'en rights and title that have remained unresolved since the Delgamuukw-Gisday-wa decision more than 20 years ago. This is complex and important work, and it will take time. Doing this work in the midst of the COVID pandemic created additional challenges but we are having important conversations that continue to move us forward.

"At this point, we are still engaged in negotiations on the agreement initially targeted for completion in mid-August, and we continue to work in good faith in an agreed-upon accelerated process. We will take the time necessary to get this right, and to do it in a good way.

"Our aim is to reach a negotiators' understanding by mid-October 2020 on an affirmation agreement for Wet'suwet'en rights and title that will also set the stage for further implementation negotiations. The draft agreement will then require approval and ratification by Wet'suwet'en clan members and the provincial and federal governments, which we will seek to conclude before the end of the year. During this time, internal engagement within Wet'suwet'en will continue, as will external community engagement with other interested parties on the negotiations and draft agreement.

"The internal work toward reunification within Wet'suwet'en Nation is a very important element of the MOU, and that work is ongoing. Wet'suwet'en Hereditary leadership remains committed to ongoing engagement with clan members and elected councils to further strengthen families, communities and build a strong and united Nation.

"We are also launching today a jointly developed external community engagement process that will help ensure our success in implementing Wet'suwet'en rights and title. As a first step, today we will send out invitations to potential participants from local governments, industry, business and recreation groups to join a regional engagement group, and to suggest participants for a core advisory council. As our work progresses, we will also be consulting with neighbouring Nations.

"We are pleased that the Lake Kathlyn School property transfer was completed last month to create a Wet'suwet'en seat of government for the entire Yintah. Purchased by the Wet'suwet'en through $1.2 million in funding from the Province of B.C, Wet'suwet'en is working with the school district and daycare operator to ensure a smooth transition next year.

Our commitment to continue our negotiations to implement Wet'suwet'en rights and title is strong. We know it is critical that together we keep moving ahead with this work, which will benefit all people who live in the Yintah."

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

Twitter: @CrownIndigenous

Facebook: @CrownIndigenous

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC)

For further information: For more information, media may contact: Emily Williams, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, 819-997-0002; Media Relations, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, 819-934-2302, [email protected]; Sarah Plank, B.C. Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, 250-208-9621; Sandra Harris, Communications Director on behalf of the Wet'suwet'en Hereditary Chiefs, 250 877-9674; Chief Hagwilnegh (Ron Mitchell), Wet'suwet'en Hereditary Chiefs, 250 877-0526

Related Links

https://www.aadnc-aandc.gc.ca

