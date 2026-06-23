Joint Statement--Methane abatement in the energy sector as a pillar of energy security

LONDON, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, we are joining forces to restate our unwavering commitment to accelerating the abatement of methane emissions in the energy sector. In the current geopolitical situation marked by high energy prices and increasingly tight markets, the need for reliable, affordable, and lower-emission energy sources has never been more critical.

Methane is the second greatest contributor to climate change, responsible for approximately one-third of global warming to date. Due to its short atmospheric lifetime and the relatively low cost of many methane abatement measures, rapid reductions in methane emissions can deliver measurable climate benefits within a decade, making it one of the single fastest and most cost-effective levers available to limit near-term warming.

Two energy crises in less than five years have highlighted the enormous cost of wasted gas. The International Energy Agency estimates that over 350 billion cubic metres of gas were lost to flaring, venting, and leakage worldwide in 2024 alone: three times the supply that the closure of the strait of Hormuz has removed from global markets. Reducing methane leakage and eliminating routine venting and flaring from oil and gas operations can directly expand available gas supply, assist in reducing price volatility, and help strengthen the resilience of energy systems. For major importing countries, credible methane performance from suppliers is increasingly a prerequisite for long-term supply agreements and market confidence as we transition to clean energy systems.

In response to the crisis:

We call on all fossil fuel producers and operators worldwide to set and implement quantified methane abatement objectives to ensure efficient use of existing resources and affordable energy supply.

We call on all fossil fuel producers and operators to adopt rigorous, measurement-based practices in line with the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership 2.0 (OGMP 2.0) or other equally credible approaches for driving transparent, measurement-based accountability.

We will continue our unwavering commitment to sound methane policies, including by implementing our regulatory frameworks in a pragmatic and robust manner, thus ensuring our energy security and environmental protection.

We invite the international community to advance progress on the Global Methane Pledge goal to reduce anthropogenic methane emissions by at least 30% below 2020 levels by 2030. In this regard, we invite countries, particularly major fossil fuel producers and consumers, to collaboratively implement the COP30 Statement on Drastically Reducing Methane Emissions in the Global Fossil Fuel Sector as we chart a path toward near-zero methane intensity and secure fossil fuel markets.

We call on all partners to provide financial and technical support for methane abatement, especially in the Global South. We recognize the important role that financial and regulatory toolkits can play in this context.

The tools exist. The case is proven. The time to act is now.

E. Miliband Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero United Kingdom D. Jorgensen Commissioner for Energy and Housing European Commission J. Dabrusin Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature Canada

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SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary Office of the Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, 343-552-2387, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]