Joint statement by the Prime Minister of Canada and the President of the Republic of the Philippines

VANCOUVER, BC, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney and the President of the Republic of the Philippines, Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., met in Vancouver on July 2, 2026. The Leaders acknowledged the long history of diplomatic and friendly ties between the Philippines and Canada, spanning 77 years of formal diplomatic relations and underpinned by strong people-to-people ties, and shared values of democracy, respect for sovereignty, and adherence to international law.

This is the first visit to Canada by a Philippine President since 2015 and reflects the strong and growing partnership between both countries. President Marcos' arrival in British Columbia carries with it a symbolic significance for the one million strong Filipino diaspora, as the first Filipino community settlement began in Bowen Island in 1861 upon the arrival of Benson Flores a few years before Confederation.

The President and the Prime Minister welcomed the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and committed to work towards expanding the partnership and cooperation of the two countries. The leaders noted that the bilateral relationship has deepened significantly in recent years, with expanded cooperation across defence and security, trade and investment, and people-to-people ties, underscoring that Canada and the Philippines are trusted partners in advancing peace, stability, mutual economic prosperity and global supply chain resiliency.

Elevating the bilateral relationship

The Prime Minister and the President welcomed the significant progress made in strengthening bilateral ties and, on that basis, agreed to elevate the Canada–Philippines relations to a Strategic Partnership. They mandated Foreign Ministers to develop an ambitious and forward-looking plan of action to guide this next phase of cooperation and ensure the long-term momentum in their bilateral relations.

They highlighted recent milestones, including the signing of a landmark Status of Visiting Forces Agreement (SOVFA), the signing of a Mutual Logistics Support Arrangement (MLSA), the launch of bilateral free trade negotiations and increased diplomatic and development engagement.

Occurring at a time of great uncertainty and continuing disruption in the international world order, President Marcos' official visit to Canada provided an opportunity for the two leaders to commit to work together in adapting to the shifting global realities, addressing shared challenges, and building capacities for a future-ready partnership.

In adapting to the shifting global realities, the two leaders:

Resolved to further strengthen their countries' economic partnership, enhance their trade relations, and promote mutual economic growth, recognising that economic security is essentially tied to national security. Toward this end, they reaffirmed their shared commitment to conclude a meaningful Canada–Philippines Free Trade Agreement emphasising the strong complementarities between their economies and citing the growth in bilateral trade and investment, which reached C$3.4 billion in merchandise trade in 2025, alongside expanding services trade and would send a strong signal in times of uncertainty.





Highlighted cooperation in priority sectors, including energy, agriculture, mining, infrastructure, digital technologies, space and defence industries, welcoming plans to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation through regular Policy Dialogues focused on priority areas, including climate resilience, energy security, food security, mining, healthcare, human capital and empowerment, women-led development, and Micro Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSME).





Recognised the importance of promoting sustainable and resilient supply chains, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, and advancing inclusive and rules-based economic growth, and welcomed Canada's participation in the Luzon Economic Corridor Partnership, including an initial C$2 million contribution to support technical assistance and efforts to mobilise investment, reflecting an enduring commitment to long-term bilateral cooperation projects.





Welcomed the announcement of the Joint Declaration of Intent on Energy and Natural Resources Cooperation which stresses the importance of energy security, economic security, sustainable economic growth, and resilient supply chains, and the role of responsible natural resource development in supporting economic prosperity and the global energy transition and includes the launch of an annual government to government energy cooperation dialogue.





Welcomed the announcement of a joint Technical Partnership in geoscience to help advance cooperation and investment opportunities between the two countries.





Noted the progress in the negotiations of the ASEAN–Canada Free Trade Agreement (ACAFTA) , highlighting the role of such agreements in strengthening trade and investment ties, which will in turn enhance competitiveness and support long-term economic growth for both countries. That the substantial conclusion of the ACAFTA is a Priority Economic Deliverable under the Philippines' ASEAN Chairship which supports a fair and transparent, rules-based trading system.





, highlighting the role of such agreements in strengthening trade and investment ties, which will in turn enhance competitiveness and support long-term economic growth for both countries. That the substantial conclusion of the ACAFTA is a Priority Economic Deliverable under the Philippines' ASEAN Chairship which supports a fair and transparent, rules-based trading system. Recognised the positive developments in advancing the ASEAN Power Grid which aims to strengthen regional energy security and renewable energy integration, and is a Philippines' ASEAN Chairship Priority Economic Deliverable that Canada supports.





Welcomed growing cooperation in clean energy, including nuclear energy, and agreed to deepen collaboration on sustainable infrastructure, disaster resilience, and food security with a view to building mutual economic partnerships.

In addressing shared challenges, the two leaders:

Reaffirmed their shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific grounded in international law.





Welcomed enhanced defence and security cooperation through the signing of milestone agreements within the past 2 years such as the Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation, the Philippines-Canada SOVFA, the MLSA, and the Statement of Intent on Strengthening Defence Cooperation.





Committed to advancing defence partnership by having our armed forces train, exercise and operate together more effectively and with enhanced interoperability through various combined military exercises as we look forward to the entry into force of SOVFA and the entry into effect of the MLSA.





Noted Canada's growing commitment in contributing to the promotion of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, and its recognition of the Philippines as a key partner in the region, with a view to strengthening Philippine capabilities and supporting the modernisation of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, including our shared ability to deliver humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.





Underscored the importance of maintaining peace, stability, maritime security, safety and the importance of respecting the sovereign rights of states within their exclusive economic zones in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. The two leaders reiterated support for a rules-based order, and the 2016 Award by the Tribunal on the South China Sea Arbitration, which is final and binding.





Welcomed ongoing maritime cooperation citing the conduct of the Inaugural Philippines-Canada Maritime Dialogue this year, reflecting the shared importance and focus both countries attach to this area as maritime nations. Recognising its contribution to enhanced maritime domain awareness and Canada's sustained operational presence in the region, the two leaders emphasised the value of continued access of the Philippines to the Dark Vessel Detection program of Canada.





Reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism and to work together in the United Nations, ASEAN and other international organisations. Reaffirming their strong support for ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, the leaders recognised the important role of ASEAN-led mechanisms in supporting regional peace and stability, including ongoing efforts toward a substantive and effective Code of Conduct in the South China Sea consistent with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).





Reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening engagement under the ASEAN-Canada Strategic Partnership, including in energy, agri-food, AI governance and the digital economy, to advance mutual prosperity and support a stable and rules-based Indo-Pacific. The Prime Minister commended the Philippines' leadership as ASEAN Chair in 2026.

In building capacities for a future-ready partnership, the two leaders:

Celebrated the deep and enduring ties between their peoples, including the more than one million Canadians of Filipino descent, who make significant contributions across Canada.





Committed to further strengthening links and mobility, reaffirmed the importance of improving bilateral air services, and welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on Tourism Cooperation, the Memorandum of Understanding on Cultural Cooperation, and the Joint Declaration of Intent on Labour and Migration Cooperation.





Reiterated a shared commitment to engaging on regular migration pathways, ethical recruitment, the protection and welfare of migrant workers, as well as foreign credential recognition, in support of our shared priorities

Conclusion

Prime Minister Carney and President Marcos agreed to maintain close engagement and to pursue ambitious outcomes across all areas of cooperation. They expressed confidence that the Canada–Philippines partnership will continue to grow in scope, depth, and strategic importance in the years ahead.

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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