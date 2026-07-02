Prime Minister Carney announces new partnerships with the Philippines in trade, energy, defence, and tourism

VANCOUVER, BC, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ - In a more dangerous and divided world, Canada is focused on what we can control. We are building our strength at home and diversifying our partnerships abroad to unlock new opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses.

Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, welcomed the President of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., to Vancouver to announce a new Canada-Philippines Strategic Partnership that will deepen bilateral cooperation in trade, energy, defence, and tourism.

A priority of this partnership is concluding negotiations on a Canada-Philippines free trade agreement by the end of this year. This agreement is expected to boost bilateral trade by nearly 200% by 2035 and create significant new export opportunities for Canadian businesses – particularly in agriculture and forest products.

In parallel, we are negotiating the Canada-ASEAN free trade agreement, with the goal of completion by the end of this year, under the Philippines' ASEAN Chairship. This agreement is expected to add nearly $2 billion to Canada's GDP and create nearly 14,000 Canadian jobs – including in agriculture and manufacturing.

Canada and the Philippines are also deepening collaboration in energy and mining. Today, the two countries announced a Joint Declaration of Intent concerning Energy and Natural Resources Cooperation and a new Technical Assistance Partnership. Together, Canada and the Philippines will leverage our resources to secure resilient, sustainable, and responsible supply chains in the Philippines, in Canada, and across the Indo-Pacific.

Economic growth must be underpinned by robust defence and security. To that end, the Status of Visiting Forces Agreement between Canada and the Philippines will soon come into force, building on the Mutual Logistics Support Arrangement and a Statement of Intent on Strengthening Defence Cooperation signed last month. This agreement will enable our armed forces to train and operate more closely together through joint military exercises in both countries – reinforcing our collective security and strengthening Canada's military presence in the Indo-Pacific.

Canada is home to more than one million Filipino Canadians. To strengthen these people-to-people ties, Canada and the Philippines signed two Memoranda of Understanding that will boost tourism and promote cultural and artistic cooperation – making it easier for Canadians and Filipinos to experience each other's countries and collaborate across the creative industries.

The two countries also announced a Joint Declaration of Intent on Labour and Migration to strengthen protections for migrant workers and promote ethical recruitment. Filipino workers make invaluable contributions to communities across Canada. Canada and the Philippines will establish a framework to strengthen protections for those workers and support safe, fair, and transparent labour mobility.

By forging stronger partnerships abroad, Canada is creating high-paying careers at home, diversifying our trade, attracting massive investment, and building a stronger, more independent, and more resilient Canadian economy.

Quotes

"More than one million Filipino Canadians call Canada home. Today, Canada and the Philippines are strengthening these ties. We are deepening cooperation to unlock new markets and drive more investment between our growing economies, while reinforcing our collective security. In a more dangerous and volatile world, Canada's new government is strengthening our partnerships to create greater prosperity, security, and career opportunities for Canadian workers."

-- The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

"Canada and the Philippines share 77 years of diplomatic relations and a commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Our new Strategic Partnership is a reflection of the progress made in our steadily growing bilateral relationship. The Philippines is one of Canada's closest partners in the Indo-Pacific. We remain committed to expanding our relationships in ASEAN and across the Indo-Pacific."

-- The Hon. Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs

"Our new Strategic Partnership will strengthen Canada's trade and investment relationship with the Philippines, one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing economies. By deepening our partnership, we're creating real economic opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses. I look forward to concluding negotiations on the Canada-Philippines and Canada-ASEAN free trade agreements this year to build on our growing momentum across the region."

-- The Hon. Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade

"Canada and the Philippines are trusted partners, united by our shared commitment to peace, security, and a free, open, and stable Indo-Pacific. Our defence relationship continues to deepen through practical cooperation – from enhancing maritime security and building defence capacity to strengthening engagement between our armed forces. Together, we are advancing interoperability, upholding the international rules-based order, and making a meaningful contribution to peace, security, and stability across the region."

-- The Hon. David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence

Quick facts

The President of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is visiting Vancouver, British Columbia, from July 1 to 4, 2026. This marks the first visit by a head of state of the Philippines to Canada in 11 years.

The Secretary of National Defense of the Philippines, Gilberto Teodoro, visited Ottawa, Ontario, from June 11 to 12, 2026, becoming the first Philippine Defence Minister to visit Canada. The visit marked two significant milestones in the Canada-Philippines defence relationship: the signing of a Mutual Logistics Support Arrangement and the signing of a Statement of Intent on Strengthening Defence Cooperation.

In 2025, bilateral merchandise trade between Canada and the Philippines was valued at $3.4 billion. The Philippines was Canada's sixth-largest merchandise export market in ASEAN.

Prime Minister Carney and President Marcos Jr. look forward to the possibility of meeting again in November at the 2026 ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines.

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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