Prime Minister Carney launches National Food Security Strategy to build a more affordable and resilient food system in Canada

TORONTO, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - The world is changing rapidly. Trade shifts, global conflicts, and climate change are all putting growing pressure on our food and energy systems, driving up prices at home and abroad. In response, Canada's new government is focused on what we can control: building a stronger, more independent, more resilient Canadian economy. Central to this mission is a stronger, more affordable food system.

While Canada is one of the largest exporters of agri-food products in the world, Canadians continue to face some of the highest grocery costs in the G7. There is not enough competition between grocery retailers, we are not harnessing enough technology in our agri-food sectors, and our food chains rely too heavily on foreign suppliers. We need a new strategy – for more choice, more control, and more Canada.

That's why, today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, launched Canada's first-ever National Food Security Strategy. Backed by more than $3 billion in investments over ten years, this strategy will break open the market for independent retailers, boost domestic food production, and build a stronger, more independent, and more affordable food system for all Canadians.

The strategy has four objectives:

1. Spur grocery store competition and create more choice for Canadians

Invest $1 billion in food infrastructure to build new and expanded food terminals and hubs – helping independent grocers buy and move competitively priced products without relying on large retail chains.

Provide the Competition Bureau and Competition Tribunal with nearly $130 million to investigate, prevent, and combat anti-competitive business practices.

2. Boost domestic food production across Canada

Launch a new $1 billion Agri-food Project Finance Fund through Farm Credit Canada (FCC) to provide seed capital financing for businesses to expand food processing capacity.

Establish a $150 million Food Security Fund to help small and medium-sized businesses upgrade their equipment to grow, produce, and process more food in Canada.

Create a $100 million Collaborative Food Innovation Fund to help producers expand agri-food processing.

3. Grow fruits and vegetables year-round

Invest $750 million to drastically expand year-round Canadian production of fruits and vegetables, including through greenhouses, vertical farms, and other enclosed growing spaces.

4. Cut red tape across the agricultural supply chain

Modernise key regulations; speed up approvals for seeds, feed, fertilizers, and veterinary products; and reduce backlogs that slow down the system to reduce the regulatory burden on farmers and producers.

Help provincially licensed food businesses meet federal requirements so that a Canadian product made in one province or territory can more easily reach a shelf in another.

A country's sovereignty depends on its ability to feed itself, fuel itself, and defend itself. Canada's new National Food Security Strategy puts Canadians back in control of what we grow, of what we buy, and of what we put on our tables. Together, we are building a stronger, more resilient, and more affordable food system for all Canadians.

Quotes

"Canada is one of the world's great food producers. But too much of what we grow is processed elsewhere, and too many Canadians still rely on imported food at higher prices. Canadian farmers deserve more options to sell their produce, and Canadians deserve more options for where to buy their food. Canada's first-ever National Food Security Strategy will help grow and process more food here and put more Canada on Canadian plates – lowering costs, creating jobs, and building a food system that is more resilient, more competitive, and more our own."

-- The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

"The National Food Security Strategy is about giving Canadians greater choice, control, and access to affordable, locally produced food. Through this made-in-Canada approach, we will process more of what our farmers grow here at home, creating jobs, driving economic growth, and strengthening Canada's food self-sufficiency. By reducing red tape and helping innovative businesses get projects off the ground faster, we will unlock new opportunities for farmers, food processors, and entrepreneurs across the agri-food sector."

-- The Hon. Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick facts

The Strategy builds on federal measures already helping lower everyday costs for Canadians, including:

Eliminating the Goods and Services Tax (GST) for first-time homebuyers on new homes up to $1 million and reducing it on new homes between $1 million and $1.5 million.

on new homes up to $1 million and reducing it on new homes between $1 million and $1.5 million.

Making the National School Food Program permanent , providing school meals for up to 400,000 children each year and saving participating families with two children in school an estimated $800 annually on groceries.

, providing school meals for up to 400,000 children each year and saving participating families with two children in school an estimated $800 annually on groceries.

Cancelling the federal consumer carbon price effective April 1, 2025, helping lower gas prices in most provinces and territories by around 18 cents per litre compared to 2024-25.

effective April 1, 2025, helping lower gas prices in most provinces and territories by around 18 cents per litre compared to 2024-25.

Launching the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit , providing a family of four up to $1,890 this year and about $1,400 a year for the next four years, and a single person up to $950 this year and about $700 a year for the next four years – reaching more than 12 million Canadians.

, providing a family of four up to $1,890 this year and about $1,400 a year for the next four years, and a single person up to $950 this year and about $700 a year for the next four years – reaching more than 12 million Canadians. To support Canadians while building a stronger domestic food system, the government has also committed to:

Providing $20 million to food banks and community food organisations across the country through the Local Food Infrastructure Fund's Community Support Stream.



Delivering immediate expensing for new or expanded greenhouse construction, providing upfront tax relief to help boost the domestic supply of fresh fruits and vegetables.



Launching an early wave of a call for proposals in June 2026 through the Strategic Response Fund, followed by a second wave in the fall of 2026, in collaboration with Regional Development Agencies.



Working with provincial government partners to renew the Fisheries Funds to drive innovation and strengthen domestic production and processing capacity across Canada's fish, seafood, and aquaculture sector.



Reforming the Nutrition North Canada program to improve food-related access, affordability, and long-term sustainability in Northern communities.

Related product

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]