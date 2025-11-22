JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Nov. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Australia, Canada, and India today agreed to enter into a new trilateral technology and innovation partnership: the Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation (ACITI) Partnership.

The three sides agreed to strengthen their ambition in cooperation on critical and emerging technologies, to complement existing bilateral initiatives.

The initiative will draw on the natural strengths of the three countries and have an emphasis on green energy innovation and building resilient supply chains, including in critical minerals. It will deepen their respective ambition and strategic collaboration towards net zero and drive further diversification of supply chains towards a secure, sustainable, and resilient future. The Partnership will also examine the development and mass adoption of artificial intelligence to improve the lives of our citizens.

They agreed that officials should convene in the first quarter of 2026 to take the initiative forward.

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]