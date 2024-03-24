Joint statement by Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Mitsotakis

MONTRÉAL, March 24, 2024 /CNW/ - We, the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, and the Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, met today in Montréal to celebrate Greek Independence Day. Canada is honoured to host Greece on this occasion, reaffirming the enduring friendship between our countries, as reflected in the strength and extent of our close strategic, economic, and cultural ties.

Canada and Greece have a rich history rooted in our shared values of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law. We believe in working together to address the world's greatest challenges. Together, we stand shoulder to shoulder to advance international peace, security, development, and the promotion of human rights. Canada welcomes Greece's recent legalization of same-sex marriages. Canada and Greece affirm their commitment to supporting LGBTQ rights at home and around the world. We are also committed to deepening our collaboration on Women, Peace, and Security initiatives.

As NATO Allies, and transatlantic partners, we reaffirm our commitment to collective security and defense, and we stand united in our pledge to promote peace, stability, and prosperity around the world, including in Ukraine and the Middle East. Climate change is impacting security dynamics around the world and we will work together as partners to address these challenges through the NATO Climate Change and Security Center of Excellence in Montréal, Canada.

We support helping countries become more resilient to global challenges, including those facing the shared crises of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution. We have agreed to work together to find ways to deepen our partnership, with a focus on emergency management and preparedness, and adapting to the impacts of climate change in the face of increasingly frequent natural disasters, including droughts, floods, and wildfires. In this context, we were pleased to witness the signing by Greece and the Canadian Commercial Corporation for Greece to purchase and acquire seven state-of-the-art DHC-515 firefighting aircraft. These aircraft will help fight devastating forest fires that are increasingly ravaging areas of Southern Europe.

This is a sign of the dynamic trade and economic partnership that Canada and Greece enjoy. The Canada-EU Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) has created significant opportunity for both Greek and Canadian businesses and workers. Since its provisional application in 2017, trade between Canada and Greece has grown by 80%. Moreover, investors, in industries like health, renewable energy, infrastructure and mineral resources, have injected billions of dollars into our respective economies. The potential for further growth in trade and investment between our countries remains strong, including in sectors such as aerospace, defense and security, professional training, and tourism. This will create more jobs in Canada and Greece and create more opportunity for our workers.

Tourism is a key driver of economic growth, job creation and cultural exchange for both Canada and Greece. We look forward to strengthening our engagement and collaboration in this area, including exploring a Memorandum of Understanding in tourism promotion that looks at sharing data on how to best increase tourist flows between Canada and Greece, and collaborating on best practices to deal with the impact of natural disasters and climate change on the tourism sector.

We both take pride in the strong bonds and close cultural ties between our two countries. With nearly 300,000 Canadians of Greek origin and with many Canadians living, working, and studying in Greece, our relationship is tied together by our people. That is why Canada is investing in a brand-new Laval Community Complex alongside the Hellenic Community of Greater Montréal. The complex will be a space for the public, including the Greek community, to celebrate culture, tradition, and heritage. It will include a theater, a sports complex, a library, offices, and other spaces to bring the community together and host commemorative events. With funding through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program, it will be a modern and environmentally friendly community center.

Finally, we reaffirm our support for close collaboration between our science research communities. Canada and the European Union recently concluded substantive negotiations towards Canada's association in the EU's flagship research and innovation program, Horizon Europe. We look forward to working with Greece, through this program, to explore new opportunities to work together on projects and initiatives in emerging technologies such as AI.

Canada and Greece have a shared commitment to building a better future. We both believe in creating good jobs, taking climate action, and standing up for democracy. Our shared values are deepened by the vibrant communities, families, and businesses across our borders. Our people make our economies stronger, our countries more prosperous, and our friendship resolute. Together, Canada and Greece will advance our work to make life better for all those who call our countries home.

