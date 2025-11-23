Joint release: Prime Minister Carney and Federal Chancellor Merz meet at the G20 Leaders' Summit

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Nov. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Prime Minister's Office

Yesterday, Prime Minister Mark Carney and the Federal Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, met on the margins of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Prime Minister Carney and Federal Chancellor Merz emphasised the close economic and security relationship between Canada and Germany and discussed partnerships in critical minerals, clean energy, AI, aerospace, and defence. Last week, Canada and Germany reached a $1 billion agreement for the purchase of a Canadian Combat Management System, a testament to the growing commercial relationship. The leaders agreed to cooperate on Sovereign AI projects.

The Prime Minister and the Federal Chancellor reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine and underscored that any settlement must include Ukraine's involvement, respect Ukraine's core interests, and provide security guarantees. The two leaders committed to working with Allies to reach a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

The leaders also discussed the situation in the Middle East. They noted their support of the Comprehensive Peace Plan to end the war in Gaza and the importance of all parties continuing to engage constructively on the next steps. The leaders agreed on the need to allow the entry of humanitarian assistance at scale.

Prime Minister Carney and Federal Chancellor Merz agreed to remain in close contact.

