WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, François-Philippe Champagne, Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and Gina Raimondo, U.S. Secretary of Commerce, met in Washington to discuss issues of mutual interest and reiterated their commitment to work together to address challenging bilateral, multilateral, and global issues.

Minister Champagne and Secretary Raimondo discussed the passage of the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 (CHIPS Act) and its implications for the North American semiconductor industry. The two leaders noted the importance of the CHIPS Act and its significant investments that will help revitalize the U.S. manufacturing economy and spur research and development in semiconductors. The Secretary underscored the U.S.'s commitment to Canada-U.S. supply chain security in the semiconductor industry and highlighted this as a key area for collaboration between the two nations. This includes efforts to strengthen domestic research and development, commercialize emerging technologies and innovations in these areas, and bolster manufacturing capacity in both countries to support the two nations' mutual goals for supply chain resilience and industry competitiveness. The Secretary and Minister also discussed the impacts of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the most significant climate legislation in U.S. history.

The Minister and Secretary discussed how Canada and the United States can continue to strengthen and grow shared commercial and economic interests on both sides of the border and advance collaboration under the pillars announced in the work plan last year, including cooperation on supply chain security and resiliency, innovation in sustainable and inclusive economic recovery, and collaboration through international fora.

Canada and the U.S. are collaborating on critical minerals processing, battery manufacturing, and recycling to reduce supply risks, enhance joint economic security, and strengthen strategic industrial sectors that rely on critical mineral supply chains. Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), Natural Resources Canada and the International Trade Administration (ITA) have reinforced cooperation under the Canada-U.S. Critical Minerals Action Plan and convened our governments and private sectors to share opportunities to fill in gaps in the critical mineral supply chain and present best practices related to environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) in the sector.

Statistics Canada, Global Affairs Canada and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis are helping to identify supply chain vulnerabilities by jointly developing new data and analyses of supply chain linkages between Canada and the United States.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration, ITA, and ISED shared best practices to secure supply chains related to information and communications technology (ICT) during a stakeholder forum. With Canada's recent announcement of its intention to restrict high-risk suppliers from its 5G networks, Canada and the U.S. continue to support more secure and resilient supply chains for advanced telecommunications network technology, including for 5G systems and beyond. To promote secure and interoperable 5G networks with a resilient telecommunications supply chain worldwide and advocate for a vibrant digital economy, Canada joined the United States and other like-minded governments in supporting the Prague Proposals on Telecommunications Supplier Diversity. The Prague Proposals outline the role of governments in enhancing 5G supplier diversity, including ensuring the appropriate policies are in place, investing in research and development, considering incentives, and taking part in international cooperation.

The Standards Council of Canada (SCC) and the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) signed a memorandum of understanding to coordinate and collaborate on standards, conformity assessment, and accreditation. This includes the establishment of an International Standards Cooperation Network (ISCN) to enable the two countries to increase situational awareness of, coordination on, and influence in international standards development. SCC and NIST are working together to coordinate and collaborate on the development and alignment of artificial intelligence standards. Other potential areas of collaboration include critical and emerging technologies and health care.

The Minister and the Secretary recognized the value of collaborating in international fora to protect and advance our shared principles in global settings. Through bilateral and multilateral engagements, Canada and the United States have cooperated as close friends and allies to promote democratic values; demonstrate a commitment to diversity, equity, and justice; and strengthen global adherence to the rule of law.

Earlier this year, Canada and the United States joined partner economies to establish the global Cross-Border Privacy Rules System, which will establish an international privacy certification program to create trust in the cross-border data flows that are indispensable for companies across all sectors of the economy as well as workers and consumers around the world.

The Minister and the Secretary emphasized the importance of standing together with allies and partners around the world in solidarity with a free and democratic Ukraine.

ISED and the Department of Commerce will continue to build upon work laid out last year by President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Roadmap for a Renewed U.S.-Canada Partnership.

