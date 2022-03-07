Joint Program from Rotman School of Management and Odgers Berndtson Sets Executives in New Roles Up for Success

TORONTO, March 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Often, new executives can assume their past track record will ensure future success. Inadvertently organizations tend to overestimate their ability to fast-track new leaders, leaving them unsupported in what can be one of the most challenging transitions of their career. With the current business environment operating at a much faster pace, and with greater complexity than ever before, it is crucial for executives, both newly promoted and new to an organization, to invest in executive leadership training.

The New Leader Integration Program, jointly designed by the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management and integrated leadership advisory firm Odgers Berndtson, can accelerate a new executive's impact through mastering team and organizational dynamics, building strong relationships with peers and team members, and ably navigating challenges and change from day one. The program features panels with industry leaders from the Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts, GTAA, Aviso Wealth, Travelport, MDA, and the Virginia Port Authority.

"Today's new leaders face unprecedented levels of stress, burnout, and mental health issues. Tasked with building resilience and shaping a collaborative culture, all while going through a critical career change, is a massive challenge," Eric Beaudan, Global Head of Leadership Advisory Practice, Odgers Berndtson Canada. "We are thrilled to provide this invaluable program that includes a psychometric assessment and individual coaching to increase self-awareness and leadership development priorities for executives at a pivotal point in their career."

"In addition to the outstanding faculty and leadership frameworks in live sessions, the access to a global network of accomplished peers will pay dividends," Geoffrey Leonardelli, Professor of Organizational Behaviour and Human Resource Management, Rotman School of Management. "Our programs have been designed to capitalize on the unique benefits offered by online settings, including experiential breakout sessions."

The 6-day New Leader Integration Program begins on March 22, taking place on Tuesdays and Thursdays until April 7. You can learn more here.

SOURCE Odgers Berndtson Canada

For further information: Lori Dyne, Chief Marketing Officer, [email protected]