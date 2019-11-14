Join Us on November 16, 2019 -- Advancing Parkinson Research, Advocacy & Awareness Conference

Featuring keynote speaker Dr. A. Jon Stoessl , UBC, Neurologist Researcher, this full-day event (9:00 AM to 3:00 PM) will also include an introduction to the new Canadian Open Parkinson Network (C-OPN), presentations by Parkinson Canada funded researchers; sessions on advocacy and education; includes lunch, snacks and free resources. This is Dr. Stoessl's only speaking appearance in eastern Canada this year—do not miss out on hearing from this internationally sought expert on Parkinson's disease.

Joining Dr. Stoessl are researchers from Western University and University of Guelph, who will describe the research they are performing towards a better understanding of Parkinson's disease, and one day, a cure.

The event is filling up so online registration is recommended – some tickets available at the door. Student $10, Individual $15, Couple $20.

Register Here

The audience will receive complimentary copies of the Canadian Guideline for Parkinson Disease, 2nd Edition, with 97 recommendations on Parkinson's disease management. The guideline offers practical guidance for physicians, allied health professionals, people with Parkinson's and their families.

Venue: DoubleTree by Hilton, 300 King Street, London, ON N6B 1S2

Do not miss this opportunity to hear Dr. Stoessl in person!

