Join us for trick-or-treating at Rideau HALLoween

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Attention all brave explorers, whimsical spirits and curious souls! As part of our beloved tradition, we invite you to uncover the mysteries of Rideau HALLoween, where long-whispered tales of hauntings may finally come to life.

Get ready for a night of spine-tingling fun! Trick-or-treaters of all ages will find plenty of treats and mysterious surprises. Dress in your favorite costume and capture the magic at our spooky photo booth.

As you visit us and delve into the rich history of Rideau Hall, you might just encounter the ghosts that linger in the shadows. Are the rumors true? You'll have to find out!

Join us, if you dare, for an unforgettable experience with thrills and chills!

When: Thursday, October 31, 2024, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Thomas Gate, 1 Sussex Drive (outside the Visitor Centre)

Parking: Street parking is available in the neighbourhood

Quick facts:

The Visitor Centre is located at the Thomas Street entrance gate. This heritage building was once the Gardener's Cottage at the time of Canada's Confederation.

Confederation. Visitors can tour the grounds year-round at their leisure from 8 a.m. until one hour before sunset.

until one hour before sunset. From October 28 to December 22, 2024 , guided tours are available by reservation only. Book a guided tour.

Plan your visit

Members of the public wanting more information about Rideau Hall's activities and guided tours can call 613-991-4422 or 1-866-842-4422 (toll-free), write to [email protected] or visit the website at www.gg.ca/RideauHall.

