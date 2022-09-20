Join us for OPG's 2022 Community Open House

See how OPG is working to electrify life in one generation

CLARINGTON, ON, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The public is invited to learn more about how Ontario Power Generation's operations, projects and other initiatives are helping combat climate change and power a brighter, cleaner tomorrow at the 2022 Community Open House.

When: Saturday, September 24 Where: Darlington Energy Complex

1855 Energy Dr., Clarington, ON Time(s): 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn more about how OPG is working to electrify life in one generation at the 2022 Open House. (CNW Group/Ontario Power Generation Inc.)

This is a free, drop-in style event. No registration is required.

Activities include opportunities to:

Take a self-guided tour at the Darlington Energy Complex

Explore virtual reality

Tour the world's first, full-scale nuclear reactor mock-up

Chat with community partners

Take a bus tour around the Darlington Nuclear Generating site, including the future site of Canada's first grid-scale Small Modular Reactor

first grid-scale Small Modular Reactor Learn more about how OPG and its subsidiaries are working toward net-zero by 2040 and helping the economies where they operate achieve net-zero by 2050.

"We are so pleased, after two-plus years of not being able to bring the community together, to have this opportunity to invite you to learn more about how OPG is powering the future at our 2022 Open House," said Ken Hartwick, OPG President and CEO. "OPG is focused on the fact that the climate will not wait, and neither can we. I hope members of the community will join us to see how OPG is building a sustainable future, powered by our electricity, ideas, and people."

As a climate change leader and the largest electricity generator in the province, OPG and its family of companies are helping lead the charge to a post-carbon economy.

SOURCE Ontario Power Generation Inc.

For further information: Ontario Power Generation, 416-592-4008 or 1-877-592-4008, Follow us @opg