JOIN THE 2022 EDITION OF LE WEEK-END - BENEFITING THE JEWISH GENERAL HOSPITAL'S WORLD-RENOWNED SEGAL CANCER CENTRE

MONTREAL, April 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - You are invited to join thousands of Quebecers to run, walk, bike, and donate to support the Jewish General Hospital's (JGH) Segal Cancer Centre. Participants in Le Week-end pour combattre le cancer, scheduled for August 20 and 21, will join our 2022 Honorary Patrons, Marina Orsini and Alexandre Despatie, and make their way along scenic routes in the Vaudreuil-Dorion area. A variety of routes are available for all fitness levels and ages:

Saturday, August 20 Cycling 53, 81, 103 or 150 km Sunday, August 21 Walking or Running 6.5, 9.5 or 15 km

Over the past 13 years, participants, supporters and sponsors have raised more than $60 million through this event. We need everyone's support to reach our goal of raising $2.75 million this year. Funds directly benefit the JGH's clinicians and researchers whose mission is to beat cancer and save lives.

Stay tuned! Over the coming weeks we will share a series of online videos to help participants stay on track as Le Week-end approaches, including:

Useful tips on training

Helpful nutritional guidance

Fundraising updates

Reasons to support the cause

QUOTES:

"Each year, support from Le Week-end donors has allowed the Jewish General Hospital to provide world-class excellence in its delivery of exceptional care for all without exception," says BRAM FREEDMAN, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF THE JEWISH GENERAL HOSPITAL FOUNDATION. "By raising money through their networks, participants in Le Week-end help support the Segal Cancer Centre, which leads the way in accompanying patients and families in their fight against cancer."

"Funds raised from Le Week-end are used to support important research at the Segal Cancer Centre that has a direct impact on patient care. In fact, the money raised by my team last year was used to support two studies, one on the efficacy of COVID vaccines in lymphoma patients; and the other to study the effects of an exercise program to improve quality of life in patients completing chemotherapy. These would not have been possible without the generosity of our race participants and their supporters," says DR. NATHALIE JOHNSON, HEMATOLOGIST AND RESEARCHER AT THE JEWISH GENERAL HOSPITAL.

"The engagement by Le Week-end participants makes a true impact, allowing us to make research findings that impact patient care immediately, and which may directly impact countless lives in the future. As we pursue our mission to beat cancer, research, patient care and family services need to grow stronger so all can enjoy a brighter future," says DR. MARK BASIK, SURGICAL ONCOLOGIST AND RESEARCHER AT THE JEWISH GENERAL HOSPITAL.

Marina Orsini Award-Winning Actress and Media Personality From playing Suzie in Lance et Compte (He Shoots! He Scores!) and Émilie in Les filles de Caleb to Lucille Teasdale in the TV movie Dre Lucille, Marina Orsini's 40 year career spans countless remarkable roles. Most recently she played Anémone in the series Une autre histoire on Radio-Canada based on the story by Chantal Cadieux which wrapped this April. Marina is a Member of the Order of Canada and the Order of Quebec and has been decorated with numerous awards for acting. She has been host of the program 5 chefs dans ma cuisine on Radio-Canada for the past two years. "For nearly five years my mom was surrounded by a dedicated team at the Jewish General Hospital in Montreal with the best care. We embarked on the biggest journey of our lives accompanied by such exceptional people." Alexandre Despatie World-Class Diving Champion and Broadcaster A two-time Olympic silver medalist and three-time World Champion, Alexandre Despatie is among the most decorated athletes in Canadian history. He won 11 Commonwealth Games medals including nine gold medals, and seven Pan Am Games medals including four gold. In 2018, he was inducted into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. Alexandre Despatie is an accomplished broadcaster, including participating in coverage of the Olympics, and as co-host of Breakfast Television on CityTV. "Perseverance has been key to my success as an athlete, thanks to the support of those around me. As an Honorary Patron of the Jewish General Hospital Foundation's Le Week-end, I want to help ensure patients and their families have the support they need to persevere together."

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

Participants can register as individuals or as a team.

Visit our interactive dashboard to sign up or donate to Le Week-end pour combattre le cancer 2022.

Over the years, more than 50,000 riders, runners, and walkers have put on their fitness gear to be part of Le Week-end pour combattre le cancer. This year, we are counting on you to join in the fight and join in the fun!

ABOUT THE JEWISH GENERAL HOSPITAL

The Jewish General Hospital (JGH), repeatedly ranked #1 in Quebec1 is an acute and specialized care, McGill University teaching hospital. The JGH has been serving a diverse patient population irrespective of religion, language, or ethnic background since it was founded in 1934.

The Hospital is home to the highest number of births in Quebec with a specialization in high-risk pregnancies and neonatal care; the busiest and most efficient Emergency Department in the province; the Segal Cancer Centre recognized internationally for its groundbreaking cancer treatment and research achievements; and the Lady Davis Institute, one of the largest and most influential medical research centres in Canada.

The JGH is the cornerstone institution of the regional health authority known as CIUSSS West-Central Montreal.

ABOUT THE JEWISH GENERAL HOSPITAL FOUNDATION

Since 1969, the mission of the Jewish General Hospital Foundation has been to advance health care and medical research for the people of Quebec by supporting Montreal's Jewish General Hospital. The Foundation provides essential assistance to the Hospital to enhance its extraordinary patient care, further scientific discovery, and acquire innovative medical equipment. We partner with inspired community members to implement a variety of fundraising initiatives to achieve the Hospital's ambitious goals.

