Join Red Apple Stores Inc. for the Most Wonderful Holiday Yet--In-Store & Online!

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - It's time to deck the halls for another magical holiday season. Red Apple Stores Inc. (operating as The Bargain! Shop® and Red Apple® stores) is hosting exciting events in-store and online to help Customers dreams come true this holiday.

Beginning Saturday, November 16, shoppers of all ages will be delighted with what Red Apple and The Bargain! Shop has in store this season. With the most sought-after toys, stylish décor, seasonal sparkle, chic apparel along with budget-friendly prices Customers expect from their favourite small-town retailer. It truly is the most wonderful time of year to share in the Christmas spirit with Red Apple and The Bargain! Shop

Once again this year, we've loaded our stores with an incredible selection of brand-name and licensed toys and games that are sure to be at the top of every kid's wish list. From L.O.L.™ Dolls and accessories to STEM toys, Shopkins™, Happy Places™ and Royal Trends™, Ryan's World™, Toy Story 4™ and Frozen 2™, Fortnite™, PAW Patrol™, TY-Plush™, we have something for every child.

Get Scratch Card Savings In-Store – November 16, 2019

We're spreading the cheer with a one-day-only Scratch & Save event. Customers will find Scratch Cards in the mail and in local newspapers leading up to November 16. "With savings of up to 50% off their entire purchase, we're encouraging Customers to kick off their Christmas shopping early where they'll find their favourite brand names at exceptional prices, plus the Super-Friendly Service they know and trust, right in their own communities," said Clinton Wolff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Red Apple stores.

Give from the Heart with our Annual Toy Drive – November 16 to December 7, 2019

Between Saturday, November 16 and Saturday, December 7, stores from coast to coast will collect toy donations for their local charity. "Just in time for the holidays, we're bringing back our Annual Together We Care™ Toy Drive. This year, we're hoping we can again count on the generous support of our kind Customers, as we aim to collect $650,000 worth of toys for children in need in our communities across the country," Wolff added.

Score Game-Day Deals Online and In-Store – November 22 to 24, 2019

Football fans are in for a treat. We'll be posting a special digital flyer on our website (redapplestores.com and thebargainshop.com), featuring big savings on supplies Customers need to throw a memorable tailgating event—including snacks, beverages and sweet treats.

Black Friday Buys Galore – November 29 to December 1, 2019

Watch for our flyer in local newspapers and mailboxes for incredible Black Friday deals on your favourite everyday items, plus great savings on toys, appliances, electronics and other items to get you in the festive mood.

Celebrate Cyber Monday with Big Savings – December 2, 2019

Cyber Monday is known as THE digital shopping opportunity, and Red Apple and The Bargain! Shop are bringing an exclusive online offer to Customers for this special shopping day.

Help to Fill Someone's Heart this Christmas with Fill a Sleigh Day – December 7, 2019

Fill a Sleigh Day is all about giving back to communities in which we do business. On Saturday, December 7 shoppers can enjoy special holiday festivities and events. Check with your local store on what is taking place in the community. Each year Red Apple Stores Inc donates 10% of all toy sales for the day to each store's local charity of choice.

Fa-la-la-la-along with Us for the 12 Days of Christmas – December 13 to 24, 2019

This year, we're bringing the Christmas advent calendar to life in our stores. Every day for 12 days from December 13 through December 24 we will reveal a special one-day-only deal on all your favourite products.

Join us for Friends & Family Day – December 14, 2019

Customers can save 20% off their entire purchase on December 14. "We look forward to celebrating with our Customers again this year!" said Wolff. "Visit a store near you for your exclusive invitation between December 7 and 13."

About Red Apple Stores Inc.

Red Apple Stores Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation) is a chain of over 140 general merchandise stores, proudly serving Canadians in small communities under The Bargain! Shop and Red Apple banners. For more than 20 years, we've been your trusted neighbourhood store, providing the best value to Customers through convenient locations, quality products and our signature super friendly service.

In addition to great values on everyday needs, we strive to continuously delight our Customers by providing the brand names they want on fashion, toys, food and home products—all at significant savings!

We take great pride in serving our communities and aim to do our part to give back to the communities in which we do business. We are proud to partner with many local charities throughout the year to raise funds in support of the towns where our Customers and Associates live and work.

Learn more about our stores at redapplestores.com or connect with us on Facebook at facebook.com/redapplestores.

SOURCE Red Apple Stores Inc.

For further information: Jill Jennings, Vice President Human Resources, jjennings@redapplestores.com

Related Links

www.thebargainshop.com

