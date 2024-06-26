OTTAWA, ON, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Parks Canada administers one of the finest and most extensive systems of natural and cultural heritage places in the world. These treasured places, including national historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas, provide visitors the opportunity to connect with history and discover nature.

Young man and woman sitting in red chairs taking selfie, Halifax Citadel National Historic Site. © Parks Canada. All rights reserved. (CNW Group/Parks Canada (HQ))

On July 1, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, invites visitors to connect with some of the most iconic places in Canada with free admission to all national historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas. Lockage along the Trent-Severn Waterway National Historic Site and the Rideau Canal National Historic Site, as well as at Québec's historic canals will also be free for the day.

Canada Day provides an opportunity to reflect on the diverse perspectives of our shared culture and history. This includes learning more about the historic and contemporary contributions of Indigenous peoples, their histories and cultures, as well as the special relationships Indigenous peoples have with ancestral lands and waters. Parks Canada administered places tell us the stories of who we are and allow visitors to experience the country's rich and diverse natural and cultural heritage. These special places are the perfect setting for the many stories yet to be made this summer.

Whether you're looking for adventure, fun for the whole family, a chance to explore nature and history, or a break from everyday life, Parks Canada administered places offer countless unique experiences to suit every visitor's needs. From taking a wagon tour at Bar U Ranch National Historic Site to learning about Mik'maw knowledge at Wejisqalia'ti'k Encampment at Kejimkujik National Park and Historic Site or enjoying period music, captivating musket demonstrations and cannon firings at Fort George National Historic Site, there is an amazing array of places and stories to discover!

Parks Canada is committed to providing all visitors with high quality and meaningful experiences across the country. To make the most of their Parks Canada experience, visitors are encouraged to plan their trip in advance. The Parks Canada App provides accessibility support and on-the-go access to essential information for planning, travelling, and visiting Parks Canada administered places. The app also provides exclusive access to on-site experiences, such as interactive self-guided mobile tours that allow you to explore at your own pace… right there at your fingertips! Visitors can also visit the Parks Canada website, sign up for Parks Canada's e-newsletter, listen to Parks Canada's podcast ReCollections, and follow Parks Canada on social media for inspiration to help plan the perfect visit.

"On July 1, admission will be free at all Parks Canada administrated places across the country. I hope you will spend this day with family and friends creating your own stories against the backdrop of inspiring national historic sites or breathtaking national parks and national marine conservation areas. Happy Canada Day!"

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault,

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

