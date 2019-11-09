Join Autism Speaks Canada in Creating a Brighter Life on the Spectrum

"We are pleased to announce that Dr. Glorieux has partnered with Autism Speaks Canada to help increase understanding and acceptance of people with autism by cycling across Canada." said Sarah Ahmed, marketing and communications director at Autism Speaks Canada.

"I'm cycling for the autistic doctors' community and many others autistic individuals; with the hope of creating a more inclusive world for all of us. I'm just one person pedaling across Canada and trying to change things for autistic people." said Dr. Glorieux.

As tradition dictates, she started her journey by dipping the wheels of her bike in the Pacific Ocean. Dr. Glorieux is expected to complete her bike ride around November 11, 2019 in Crystal Crescent Beach, near Halifax, Nova Scotia. She is looking forward to dipping the wheels of her bike in the Atlantic Ocean after successfully finishing her life-changing ride.

Fun Facts about Dr. Glorieux's Autism Awareness Bike Ride:

Number of days biked: 101 days

Break due to bad weather: 21 days

Kilometers cycled: 6,725 km

Meters climbed: 42,191 m

Flat tires: 2 (one caused herself by pinching the tube while fixing the first flat)

Highest altitude: 1643m (Kicking Horse Pass)

(Kicking Horse Pass) Highest temperature: 42 degrees in Litton (Fraser Canyon, BC )

) Lowest temperature: -3 degrees ( Cabano, Quebec )

"In terms of altitude difference, it represents about 42,000 meters of climb, four times the ascent of Mount Everest from sea level, and it continues to accumulate every day!" said Dr. Glorieux, a great fan of cycling and extreme sports. In June 2014, during a mountaineering expedition in the Condoriri mountain range in Bolivia, an ice cornice broke off and fell on her leg, causing a double fracture of the tibia and fibula. "I was the first woman to climb this route, and certainly the first to finish it with a broken leg!" In the past few years, Catherine has participated in many endurance and extreme sport events and marathons. She was the first woman to ascend above 6,000 meters during a climb in Bolivia, and the sixth woman in Quebec to have climbed all 4000+ feet summits in New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine in the USA in winter.

"We are honoured to have Dr. Glorieux support us on her mission to spread autism awareness and to create a brighter life on the spectrum," added Ahmed. Join Autism Speaks Canada in celebrating Dr. Glorieux's successful journey by donating to our mission, visit www.AutismSpeaks.ca/donate

Learn how you can help create a brighter life on the spectrum at www.autismspeaks.ca/BrighterLife

About Autism Spectrum Disorder

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) or autism, refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviours, speech and nonverbal communication. We now know that there is not one autism but many subtypes, and each person with autism can have unique strengths and challenges. Causes include a combination of genetic and environmental influences, and many are accompanied by medical issues such as gastrointestinal disorders, seizures and sleep disturbances. Autism Spectrum Disorder affects 70 million people globally. Approximately 1 in 66 children and youth are diagnosed with autism in Canada.

About Autism Speaks Canada

Autism Speaks Canada is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families by supporting and working with community partners; enhancing resources and services; increasing understanding, acceptance and inclusion of people with autism spectrum disorder; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions. Learn more and join the conversation:

Company Website: www.AutismSpeaks.ca

Autism Speaks Canada's Brighter Life Campaign www.autismspeaks.ca/BrighterLife

Brighter Life Campaign www.autismspeaks.ca/BrighterLife Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn @AutismSpeaksCanada

Twitter @AutismSpeaksCan

#ASCBrighterLife

For further information: Sarah Ahmed, Director Marketing & Communications, Autism Speaks Canada, (647) 241-7746 (mobile) (416) 362-6227 ext. 208, sarahahmed@autismspeakscan.ca

