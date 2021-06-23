Johnson & Johnson Vision Brings TECNIS Synergy And TECNIS Synergy Toric II PC-IOLS To North America For Cataract Patients

Cataracts are the leading cause of preventable blindness worldwide, impacting more than 100 million eyes, with more than 90% of people developing cataracts by the age of 65.7,8 Most people will develop cataracts at some point in their life, and modern cataract surgery is a safe and effective treatment that has a success rate of nearly 98%.9 However, in the U.S., 22% of people with cataracts say that their lack of knowledge of the procedure is a barrier to them seeking treatment,10 with many not realizing that there are intraocular lenses (IOL) available that may give them freedom from glasses. Today's 55 – 64-year-olds are also using digital devices at much higher rates, and there's been a rapid increase in adoption of LED lighting, requiring an IOL that delivers high-quality vision, at all distances, in all lighting conditions.

"My cataract patients are getting younger, have more active lifestyles, and want to be able to see their smartphones in the day and their menus at dinner," said Dr. Vance Thompson, Vance Thompson Vision in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.*** "They have high expectations for their vision following cataract surgery, and the patients I've implanted with TECNIS Synergy™ IOL have not been let down. This new lens has provided the wide range of continuous^^ vision patients are looking for, with great image contrast throughout the day, even in low lighting conditions." ^^^^11

"I've been using the TECNIS Synergy IOL for the past year and have been extremely impressed with the wide range of continuous^^ vision it provides," said Dr. Sheldon Herzig, Herzig Eye Institute in Toronto and Ottawa.*** "This lens has provided the best near^^^ 4 vision for my patients, and most of my patients have said they have not used their glasses following surgery.6 I implanted my first TECNIS Synergy Toric II last week, which also corrects my patients' astigmatism to improve both distance and near vision."

The TECNIS Synergy IOL is built on the legacy TECNIS platform and delivers excellent performance, image contrast, and patient outcomes:

Widest ^ range of continuous ^^ vision among leading PC-IOLs — 93% of patients achieved 20/25 or better binocular distance-corrected visual acuity. ^^^^ 1,2,3,4,5 , [12]

— 93% of patients achieved 20/25 or better binocular distance-corrected visual acuity. Best near ^^^ 4 vision — patients gained an additional line of visual acuity at near distances versus a leading PC-IOL. ^^^^ 4

— patients gained an additional line of visual acuity at near distances versus a leading PC-IOL. Superior image contrast ^^^^ — achieved two times better image contrast in low lighting conditions compared to IOLs of comparable range. † 11,12

— achieved two times better image contrast in low lighting conditions compared to IOLs of comparable range. High satisfaction with nighttime activities — 97% of patients were able see steps or curbs, 96% were able to see a menu in a dimly lit restaurant, and 90% were able to see objects and read street signs. ^^^

— 97% of patients were able see steps or curbs, 96% were able to see a menu in a dimly lit restaurant, and 90% were able to see objects and read street signs. Reduced need for glasses — 9 out of 10 patients studied didn't wear glasses after surgery.6

"Around the world, the excitement for TECNIS Synergy PC-IOLs has been incredible and we're proud of the excellent outcomes this innovation has delivered for patients," said Sandor Palfi, Commercial Vice President of the Americas, Surgical at Johnson & Johnson Vision.**** "We are delighted to bring the most advanced TECNIS IOL to North America with TECNIS Synergy. Surgeons across the U.S. and Canada now have access to an IOL that will meet the needs of today's cataract patients, who don't want their life or their vision to be limited by their IOL." 6,11 ^^^

The TECNIS Synergy PC-IOL was first launched in Europe and Asia Pacific in 2019 and is now available in Latin America, Canada, and the United States. Ophthalmologists in North America can learn more about the TECNIS Synergy PC-IOL portfolio at the Annual Canadian Ophthalmological Society virtual meeting later this week, and at the American Society of Cataract & Refractive Surgeons Annual Meeting in Las Vegas in July.

In addition to bringing the full TECNIS Synergy PC-IOL portfolio to the market in North America this month, Johnson & Johnson Vision is providing education to patients and caregivers about the symptoms of cataracts and the treatments options. In honor of Cataract Awareness Month, Johnson & Johnson is sharing cataract patient stories and information from ophthalmologist through various media, digital, and social media channels. For more information, patients and their caregivers are encouraged to visit beyondcataracts.com and follow Johnson & Johnson Vision on @JNJVision on Twitter, Johnson & Johnson Vision on LinkedIn, and @JNJVision on Facebook.

About The TECNIS® Family of IOLs

At Johnson & Johnson Vision, quality begins with the platform. The TECNIS® platform uses a proprietary combination of materials and design to deliver more for patients – more clarity with lower reflectance/lower dispersion vs competitor platform,13,14,15‡ the lowest level of chromatic aberration available on the market16‡‡, and almost complete elimination of spherical aberration17. The TECNIS® portfolio also delivers more image contrast - day and night - than the leading competitor platform14,18 ‡‡‡ and more stability to stand the test of time.19,20,21 ‡‡‡‡ Finally, TECNIS® delivers more choice for surgeons and patients - offering the broadest portfolio of IOLs, with solutions for every vision need, across a variety of different visual conditions and lifestyles.22

About Johnson & Johnson Vision

At Johnson & Johnson Vision, part of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies**, we have a bold ambition: to change the trajectory of eye health worldwide. Through our operating companies, we deliver innovation that enables eye care professionals to create better outcomes for patients throughout their lives, with products and technologies that address unmet needs including refractive error, cataracts, and dry eye. In communities with greatest need, we work in collaboration to expand access to quality eye care, and we are committed to helping people see better, connect better, live better. Visit us at jjvision.com, follow @JNJVision on Twitter, Johnson & Johnson Vision on LinkedIn, and @JNJVision on Facebook.

About Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies

At Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, we are helping people live their best lives. Building on more than a century of expertise, we tackle pressing healthcare challenges, and take bold steps that lead to new standards of care while improving people's healthcare experiences. In surgery, orthopaedics, vision, and interventional solutions, we are helping to save lives and paving the way to a healthier future for everyone, everywhere.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding TECNIS Synergy™ and TECNIS Synergy™ Toric II IOLs. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson Vision and/or Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: uncertainty of regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success; challenges to patents; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; manufacturing difficulties and delays; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2021, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in the company's most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Neither Johnson & Johnson Vision nor Johnson & Johnson undertakes to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

