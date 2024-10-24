JOHNNIE WALKER BLENDED SCOTCH WHISKY AND SQUID GAME COME TOGETHER FOR AN EPIC COLLABORATION INVITING FANS TO 'PICK YOUR PLAYER' IN ANTICIPATION FOR SEASON 2 RELEASE ON NETFLIX

Introducing Johnnie Walker Black Label 'Squid Game' featuring limited edition designs with numbers ranging from 001 to 456, 'Squid Game'-inspired cocktails

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Zip up your tracksuit, you've been recruited —Netflix's Squid Game is back for Season 2 and Johnnie Walker has officially entered the game. Today, the world's number one blended Scotch whisky (IWSR 2023) and Netflix announce they are teaming up to invite Squid Game fans and whisky enthusiasts alike to 'pick your player' in celebration of the highly anticipated season two.

Johnnie Walker is unveiling a limited-edition bottle design of Black Label, with some numbers ranging from 001-456 paying homage to the players in the series. This limited-edition design leverages an innovative approach by combining both digital and conventional printing technologies to make this collection truly unique. Additional design elements include the brand's highly recognizable 20-degree label with a custom fabric pattern varnish to simulate the texture of the green tracksuit and the Johnnie Walker iconic Striding Man logo now donned in the distinctive tracksuit, symbolizing the brand's bold stride into the Squid Game franchise.

Available nationwide for fans and consumers 19+, starting now and while supplies last, these randomized numbered bottles are not only the perfect gift for the holiday season but a collectible treasure for both Squid Game and whisky enthusiasts alike.

"Johnnie Walker and Netflix's Squid Game are both driven by our progressive mindsets and values like choice, discovery, and empowerment," says Josh Dean, Vice President of Johnnie Walker at Diageo North America. "This partnership brings together two global icons, the world's number one Scotch whisky and the worldwide TV phenomenon, both with loyal fanbases, for an unexpected and unique collaboration that enhances the fan experience and allows them to get close to the action."

Whether hosting a season one watch party in anticipation of season two or celebrating Halloween with a Squid Game-themed event, of which Johnnie Walker is the Official Spirits Partner, Squid Game enthusiasts and whisky lovers can savor 'the 456' and enter the game. "'The 456' is a cocktail with a twist of mystery and intensity just like the games themselves," says renowned Korean American mixologist and cocktail creator, Ginn Choe. "It's made with popular and traditional Korean ingredients, such as honey for sweetener and barley tea known as bori-cha that marries well with the spice and vanilla notes of Johnnie Walker Black Label."

Johnnie Walker and Netflix's Squid Game partnership will be brought to life globally across North America, Europe, and Asia through a dynamic, co-branded campaign. This will include a range of marketing activations such as outdoor media, social media campaigns, events, and retail touchpoints. The campaign will also run on Netflix's ad-supported plan.

