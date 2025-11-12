JOHNNIE WALKER AND HAUTE COUTURIER ROBERT WUN COLLABORATE ON LIMITED EDITION DESIGN FOR THE YEAR OF THE HORSE

Hong Kong-born, London-based fashion designer, Robert Wun, known for his surrealist and avant-garde designs, partners with Johnnie Walker Blue Label to celebrate the Year of the Horse.

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Johnnie Walker, the world's number one Scotch Whisky brand1, today announces a new Johnnie Walker Blue Label limited edition design for Lunar New Year, Year of the Horse in collaboration with Hong Kong-born, London-based haute couturier Robert Wun.

The partnership brings together two worlds of craftsmanship - whisky and couture - embodying the ongoing commitment of Johnnie Walker to collaborating with visionary cultural voices who push boundaries and redefine modern luxury.

Johnnie Walker (CNW Group/Johnnie Walker)

Robert Wun says: "I think there's beauty in everything, if you put your heart, your soul and your craftsmanship and commitment into it. Being able to work with Johnnie Walker - a brand with such legacy and a strong identity - has been incredibly rewarding. Pushing boundaries is integral to storytelling, and that's how I approach my work: How can I go further? How can I bring magic to the collaboration? Where will the chemistry take us? For the Year of the Horse, this connection felt especially meaningful - the horse charges forward, symbolising optimism and a relentless drive to push boundaries."

Named as one of the most influential individuals in the fashion industry by Vogue Business 100, Business of Fashion 500 2025, and Tatler Asia, Robert Wun became the first designer from Hong Kong to join the prestigious Haute Couture Calendar in Paris. Known for his bold silhouettes, sculptural designs, and avant-garde approach to couture, Wun's design captures the Horse's spirit of strength, freedom, and optimism - a celebration of constant motion and the courage to move forward.

Inspired by the Horse's auspicious spirit and the layered flavours of Johnnie Walker Blue Label, Wun's limited-edition design reimagines Lunar New Year with a modern lens, a tribute to artistry and the pioneering craft of rare whisky making. Chosen for his bold, avant-garde vision and deep cultural relevance. The limited edition speaks to both established Blue Label collectors and a new generation of luxury consumers drawn to contemporary cultural expression.

Mariana Assis, Global Head of Johnnie Walker Luxury Innovation, says: "Robert Wun is a true pioneer - an artist whose craftsmanship, imagination, and cultural influence mirror the values at the heart of Johnnie Walker. We are always seeking collaborators who, like us, honour tradition while boldly reimagining it for a new era. Robert's vision for the Year of the Horse defines both this Lunar New Year and our own more than 200-year journey. Together, we've created something that celebrates heritage while inspiring new possibilities."

To celebrate the Lunar New Year, the collaboration will unveil exclusive content offering an intimate look into Robert Wun's creative journey and his bold, imaginative vision for the Year of the Horse.

Released just ahead of Lunar New Year, the limited edition design by Robert Wun will be available globally in selected markets, including the US, Greater China, South East Asia, Canada, Australia, Europe and the U.K.

Inside each bottle is the rare and exceptional Johnnie Walker Blue Label, crafted from some of the rarest whiskies in the brand's unparalleled reserves - only one in 10,000 casks makes the cut. Best enjoyed neat or with a sip of iced water to open up its layered notes of rich spice, vanilla, honey, caramel, hazelnut, dark chocolate, and a luxuriously long, smoky finish, it's the perfect serve to mark the moment of renewal that Lunar New Year represents.

The Johnnie Walker Blue Label will be available in selected markets globally from October 2025, ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations in February 2026. Johnnie Walker Blue Label will be available in November at participating liquor stores in Canada for consumers of legal drinking age while supplies last.

About Johnnie Walker:

About Johnnie Walker:

Johnnie Walker is the world's number one Scotch Whisky brand* by volume (IWSR 2024), enjoyed by people in over 160 countries. Since the time of its founder, John Walker, those who craft its whiskies have pursued flavour and quality above all else.

Today's range of award-winning whiskies includes Johnnie Walker Red Label, Blonde, Black Label, Double Black, Green Label, Gold Label Reserve, Aged 18 Years, and Blue Label. Together they account for over 22 million cases sold annually (IWSR, 2023). Johnnie Walker is also the number one bestselling Scotch Whisky (Drinks International, 2025).

*According to IWSR Global Database 2025 volume for 2024

About Diageo:

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in nearly 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO).

For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

About Robert Wun:

Born in Hong Kong, Robert was discovered by Joyce Boutique for his graduate collection at London College of Fashion in 2012. After working 2 years as a freelancer in the industry, Robert then launched his label in 2014, focused on custom order only collections, also with a fresh take on shoes and accessories, alongside his unique tailoring and inspirations drawn from movies and the world of nature.

The brand debuted their first runway show in Paris, January 2023, with the support of Bruno Pavlovsky at CHANEL. Robert became the first designer from Hong Kong to join the Haute Couture Calendar in its history, as a guest member of The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode. It was also the closing show of the official Haute Couture Week with their Spring Summer 2023 Couture collection.

Robert was the Special Prix Winner of the ANDAM Fashion Awards 2022. He was also named one of the most influential individual in the fashion industry by Vogue Business 100 and Tatler Asia in 2023. Having dressed artists like Beyoncé, Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, Adele, Cardi B, Florence Pugh and Billy Porter. The designer was also commissioned and have worked with The Royal Ballet, Hunger Games Movie Series and Director Wong Kar Wai.

_________________________ 1 IWSR 2023

SOURCE Johnnie Walker

For further information, please contact Middle Child at: [email protected]