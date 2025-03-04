John Stankey Updates Shareholders at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 4

DALLAS, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Today, AT&T's chairman and chief executive officer participated in a fireside chat where he discussed the Company's multi-year strategic growth plan.

Key Takeaways:

AT&T is embarking on a multi-year strategic growth plan that centers around putting customers first and continued network investment.

AT&T continues to make progress on becoming the best connectivity provider in America and remains on track to meet all of the financial and operational guidance shared during its fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call and its 2024 Analyst & Investor Day.

John Stankey, chairman and chief executive officer, AT&T* Inc. (NYSE:T), spoke today at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference where he provided an update to shareholders.

AT&T remains on track to achieve its 2025 consolidated financial guidance and deliver on its multi-year outlook

AT&T remains on track to meet all of the 2025 and multi-year financial and operational guidance shared during its fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call and at its 2024 Analyst & Investor Day. As previously disclosed, the Company will report 2025 free cash flow and Adjusted EPS excluding DIRECTV.

AT&T expects its multi-year strategic plan to provide $50 billion+ of financial capacity over the next three years, largely through organic growth. Financial capacity represents anticipated free cash flow after distributions to noncontrolling interests, plus expected cash payments from the announced agreement to sell AT&T's stake in DIRECTV to TPG, as well as net borrowing capacity after the Company achieves its net leverage target.

The Company expects to return $40 billion+ of financial capacity to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Under this capital return plan, the Company expects to maintain its current annualized common stock dividend of $1.11 per share. This plan would result in $20 billion+ in total dividend payments, with capacity for about $20 billion in share repurchases, from 2025-2027.

Of the $20 billion share repurchase capacity, AT&T's Board previously authorized an initial tranche of approximately $10 billion in common stock repurchases. Management expects share repurchases under this authorization to commence when the Company reaches its net leverage target range and expects to conclude by the end of 2026. Additionally, the Company expects approximately $10 billion of share repurchases in 2027, pending Board authorization.

The plan also contemplates approximately $10 billion in incremental financial flexibility for items such as potential organic or inorganic strategic growth investments, debt repayment, redemptions of noncontrolling interests, or additional dividends or share repurchases.

The Company continues to expect to achieve its net leverage target of net-debt-to-adjusted EBITDA in the 2.5x range in the first half of 2025 and maintain leverage within this range through 2027.

AT&T remains focused on growing durable converged relationships with high-quality 5G & fiber customers

AT&T's multi-year strategic growth plan will substantially advance its progress on becoming the best connectivity provider in America.

As a result of the investment-led strategy announced at its 2024 Analyst & Investor Day, the Company expects to be in a differentiated position within the connectivity industry by the end of the decade. While building the network of the future, AT&T is increasing its opportunity to serve customers how they want to be served, by one provider in a converged manner.

In Mobility, the Company continues to expect full-year wireless service growth in the higher end of the 2% to 3% range and Mobility EBITDA growth in the higher end of the 3% to 4% range. As previously stated, AT&T's 2025 guidance anticipates a healthy wireless market with further normalization of net adds and overall activity levels.

Additionally, customers reaching the end of their device promotions returned to a more normalized level on a seasonal basis in the fourth quarter of 2024. Postpaid phone net additions in January were impacted by this normalization, typical seasonality and the timing of promotional offers. The Company is pleased with the customer response to the recent launch of AT&T Guarantee and offers introduced over the past several weeks and expects this solid performance to continue for the remainder of the quarter.

In Consumer Wireline, the Company continues to expect full-year consumer fiber broadband revenue growth in the mid-teens and Consumer Wireline EBITDA growth in the high-single to low-double-digit range. AT&T Fiber penetration rates continue to exceed initial business case assumptions with net adds varying from quarter to quarter based primarily on the pace of new fiber locations passed, seasonality and marketplace dynamics.

In Business Wireline, the Company continues to expect full-year Business Wireline EBITDA to decline in the mid-teens range primarily due to continued industry-wide secular declines in legacy services.

