Six new board members also appointed

TORONTO, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Medtech Canada, the national association representing Canada's medical technology companies, is pleased to welcome John Simmons of AceAge Inc. as Chair of the Medtech Canada Board of Directors. He is joined by six new Board members: Michele D'Elia (Roche Diagnostics), Diana Gazdar (Medline Canada), John Hanley (Baylis Medical Technologies), John Hunter (Fresenius Medical Care Canada), Drew McCallum (3M Canada) and Ivy Parks (BD Canada).

John Simmons is the Chief Executive Officer of AceAge Inc., a healthcare technology company, creating intuitive products to ease the aging process and improve health outcomes. Possessing over 30 years of health care experience, he joined the company from Abbott Diagnostics, where he had served as General Manager, overseeing the Canadian business operations since 2018. A proven medical devices executive with a core skillset in growing and commercializing Canadian, US and global businesses, he brings particular strengths in developing clear strategies, building teams and identifying and building relationships with stakeholders across various markets. John holds a B.Sc. (Hons.) in Life Sciences from Queen's University and an MBA from Simon Fraser University.

"The pandemic has highlighted the immense importance of the medical technology sector to keep Canadians healthy and allow the economy to stay open," said Mr. Simmons. "I'm very pleased to Chair Medtech Canada's Board of Directors as we seek to make Canada a world-leading jurisdiction for medical technology innovators and ensure that our health care system and patients can benefit from these technologies."

"John's extensive experience, both in the industry and in our association, will be invaluable as he chairs our board of directors during this critical time in Canadian health care," said Nicole DeKort, President and CEO of Medtech Canada. "I look forward to working with John and our entire board to enhance the use of solutions offered by the medtech industry to address health care challenges in Canada, while growing the industry in our country."

Individuals who are continuing their terms on the Medtech Canada board are: Shahira Bhimani (Baxter Canada), Dehlia Blanchard (GE Healthcare Canada), James Brodie (Johnson & Johnson MedTech), Mike Canzoneri (Canadian Hospital Specialties), Jennifer Cummings (The Stevens Company), Patrick Hupé (Medtronic Canada), Kelly Makimoto (SciCan), Sevket On (Siemens Healthineers Canada), Sophie Pouliot (ConvaTec Canada), Martin Roy (Christie InnoMed), Russell Schuster (Cardinal Health Canada) and Lindsay Williams (Stryker Canada).

Medtech Canada thanks outgoing board members for their service to the association: Dave O'Neil, Medtech Canada Past Board Chair (Smith & Nephew), Francois Drolet (Roche Diagnostics), Britta Kroupa (Philips Canada), and Lorenzo Santini (Bausch Health, Canada Inc.).

About Medtech Canada

Medtech Canada is the national association representing the medical technology industry in Canada. Our association advocates for achieving patient access to leading edge, innovative technology solutions that provide valuable outcomes. Our members are committed to providing safe and innovative medical technologies that enhance the quality of patient care, improve patient access to health care, and help enable the sustainability of our health care system. The medical technology industry in Canada employs over 35,000 Canadians in approximately 1,500 facilities across the country.

SOURCE Medtech Canada

For further information: Gerry Frenette, Vice President, Public and Member Relations, Medtech Canada, [email protected], 647-406-2053