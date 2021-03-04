John Robins of Discovery Group of Companies Joins Baroyeca Gold & Silver Inc. As Special Advisor To The Board

BAROYECA GOLD & SILVER INC.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Baroyeca Gold & Silver Inc. (TSXV: BGS) ("Baroyeca" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that John Robins, founder of the Discovery Group of Companies, has agreed to become a special advisor to the Board of Directors of the Company.

John is a professional geologist, prospector and entrepreneur with over 35 years of experience in the mining industry. In 2008 he was awarded the AMEBC Spud Huestis award for his contributions to mineral exploration in British Columbia and Yukon. He has been involved in over a billion dollars in M&A activity and has generated over $500 million in direct and indirect mineral expenditures throughout Canada, Latin America and Australia. Mr. Robins is the founder of the Discovery Group of companies and is currently Chairman and director of Bluestone Resources Inc., Fireweed Zinc Corporation and K2 Gold Corp. and a director of Elemental Royalties Corp. Mr. Robins is also a special advisor to the board of Great Bear Resources Ltd. and Kodiak Copper Ltd.

Rick Wilson, CEO commented: "We are very pleased that John has agreed to become a special advisor to the board of directors and look forward to benefitting from the rich experience in the mining industry that he brings to the Company."

About Baroyeca Gold & Silver Inc.

Baroyeca Gold & Silver Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on high-grade silver and gold projects located in Colombia. Baroyeca's flagship asset is the high-grade Atocha Silver-Gold Project located in Tolima Department, Colombia. The Company also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Barbara Property, Bolivar Department, Colombia, which is renowned for its high-grade gold mineralization and vein density. Current exploration activities on the Santa Barbara Property involve the bulk sampling of vein structures, which material then feeds into a trial production facility which has consistently been producing gold for over a year. The revenue from the sale of produced gold defrays part of the operating costs. The Company is planning to expand these activities.

The Company's Board and senior management are committed to creating shareholder value through the discovery process, careful allocation of capital, and environmentally and socially responsible mineral exploration.

