John M. Beck Appointed to the Order of Ontario

TORONTO, Jan. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) ("Aecon") was pleased to announce today that John M. Beck, Founder and Chairman, has been appointed to the Order of Ontario, the province's highest civilian honour bestowed by the Lieutenant Governor. The Order of Ontario recognizes exceptional leaders whose impact and lasting legacy have played an important role in building a stronger province, country and world.

"I am incredibly proud and honoured to be appointed to the Order of Ontario," said John M. Beck, Chairman, Aecon Group Inc. "Thank you to my family, the thousands of dedicated Aecon employees, our valued clients and the many business and community partners across the province whom I've had the privilege of working with to create sustainable communities and a stronger Ontario."

An accomplished businessman and community builder, Mr. Beck has been at the forefront of building Aecon into a national construction and infrastructure development company with global experience over his career spanning six decades. Mr. Beck transitioned to the role of Chairman in 2020 and has previously served as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman, steering Aecon's strategic growth from the company's inception as a precast concrete business through its evolution into the fully integrated and diverse publicly traded infrastructure company it is today.

Under his leadership, Aecon has helped to shape Ontario through the development of some of its greatest infrastructure landmarks and Mr. Beck has played a pivotal role in pioneering innovative financing models, forming successful corporate and community partnerships, championing sustainability and Indigenous partnerships, and supporting a green economy.

Mr. Beck is an active community builder, supporting a number of organizations and initiatives both personally and through Aecon's community engagement efforts. Mr. Beck is a founding member of the Corporate Leadership Table for the Inclusive Local Economic Opportunity (ILEO) initiative – a successful partnership with the United Way Greater Toronto that has catalyzed local economic development and helped residents in Scarborough's Golden Mile area overcome employment barriers through the community-led Aecon-Golden Mile joint venture. Mr. Beck is currently a member of the Board of Directors of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario. Previously, he served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Royal Conservatory of Music and as co-chair of the Infrastructure & Urban Development Industries at the World Economic Forum. He also previously served as Director of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, President of the Club Canadien de Toronto, Director and Chair of the Building Committee for the Canadian Opera Company, and as a Board Member of the Ontario Financing Authority and Chairman of the Board of the Ontario Power Authority.

Mr. Beck received the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 Award in the Manufacturing and Construction category for Ontario and the LiUNA Builder's Award at the 2018 Ontario Business Achievement Awards. In 2013, Mr. Beck was inducted as a Fellow into the Canadian Academy of Engineering and was honoured as P3 Champion of the Year by the Canadian Council of Public Private Partnerships.

About the Order of Ontario

The Order of Ontario is the province's highest civilian honour. It is reserved for Ontarians from all fields of endeavour and backgrounds, whose excellence has left a lasting legacy in the province, Canada and around the world. Members of the Order are a collective of Ontario's finest citizens, whose contributions have shaped – and continue to shape – the province's history and place in Canada. Further information is available on the Province of Ontario's website.

About Aecon

Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) is a national Canadian construction and infrastructure development company with global experience. Aecon delivers integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its Construction segment in the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utility and Industrial sectors, and provides project development, financing, investment and management services through its Concessions segment. Join our online community on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram @AeconGroupInc.

SOURCE Aecon Group Inc.

For further information: Adam Borgatti, SVP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, 416-297-2600, [email protected]; Nicole Court, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, 416-297-2600, [email protected]