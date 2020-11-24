John (JD) Davis joins Panther Healthcare as President, Panther Medical Canada

AJAX, ON, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Panther Healthcare the 3rd largest Global Surgical Stapling Company today announced that John Davis has been retained as President of Panther Medical Canada.

"John Davis is a highly accomplished executive who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will help us accelerate our strategy and position in the Canadian healthcare market," said Robert Vinardell, Vice President International, Panther Healthcare. "JD's expertise particularly in the stapling and minimally invasive surgery will help strengthen our leadership team and footprint as we continue to expand globally. We are excited to welcome him as part of our team."

Since leaving Medtronic Inc. in 2015, where John served as Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Surgical, John has worked with several start-ups in the healthcare space as CEO, Board Chairman and Vice President. He is also a business advisor and investor in Canada. Prior to Medtronic, John held many senior leadership roles in companies like Stryker, Karl Storz and Johnson & Johnson Ethicon Endo Surgery.

"JD's experience and credibility in the Canadian healthcare space, will enable Panther Medical Canada to expand it's position and delivery value-based solutions to our end users. This is especially important as the country comes out of the COVID-19 pandemic in need of credible, economic, and financial solutions" said Mario Cortis, Managing Partner Panther Medical Canada.

I am honoured to be a part of Panther Healthcare and leading Panther Medical Canada. The endomechanical market has always felt like home. I am excited to provide a desperately needed 3rd option and more importantly solution to this Canadian healthcare space, said Davis.

About Panther Healthcare Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

Beijing, China based Panther Healthcare, founded in 2002, is a high and new technology company combining R&D, manufacturing, and sales. It mainly develops and manufactures surgical stapling and minimally invasive endo surgery products and distributes through its global sales network. With over 200 intellectual property rights, Panther Healthcare was honored with multiple national prizes and awards. Its products have penetrated 2000+ hospitals in more than 60 different countries, and its sales revenue is number one ranking among domestic stapling manufacturers and number three globally. Panther Healthcare is dedicated to providing a professional and systematic surgical solutions platform for patients 'needs, standing at the forefront of the domestic industry as well as on the international market.

About Panther Medical Canada Inc:

Ajax, Ontario based Panther Medical Canada offers a full range of high-quality surgical instrumentation products as used in Gastric, Digestive, Esophageal, Pancreatic, Gynecological, Thoracic and General surgical procedures. By partnering with Canadian surgeons, nurses, researchers and payers in training, innovation, research and development and by delivering millions of dollars in missing economic value, Panther Medical Canada aspires to bring efficiencies back to Canadian Healthcare Payers, and improve patient lives.

