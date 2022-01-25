JOHN FLUEVOG SHOES JOINS FORCES WITH EXPERIENCE HENDRIX, L.L.C. TO LAUNCH THE WORLD'S FIRST JIMI HENDRIX FOOTWEAR COLLECTION

In announcing the launch, Fluevog commented, "I feel such a sense of privilege to be connected to a cultural icon at the level of Jimi Hendrix. We went deep into Jimi's clothes, style and overall journey; one can envision him swinging down the streets of London in this collection looking perfect." He went on to say, "It was truly a pleasure to connect and work with [Experience Hendrix President and C.E.O.] Janie Hendrix on this project."

The venture was coordinated with Authentic Hendrix, LLC, the licensing arm of Experience Hendrix. Janie Hendrix was effusive in her praise for the endeavor. "If ever a product line has drawn from the very essence of the Hendrix experience, this one has. Fluevog has truly grasped the signature style and energy of Jimi and created pieces that could very well have come out of his closet. The "wow effect" that Jimi unveiled every time he appeared is definitely there! Each intricate detail is a bold expression of his sense of fashion. I've long been a fan of John Fluevog's designs, and I'm absolutely smitten with what we have worked together to create. I think the world will be equally dazzled!"

Among the highlights of the new line are The Tudor Jimi, a square-toed ankle boot and The Electric Lady, a tall platform boot with silk scarf lacing. Both styles will be coming in gold embroidery and custom devoré velvet variations. Jimi's own handwriting is immortalized into the velvet used within the collection.

The Jimi Hendrix Collection will be available at Fluevog stores everywhere and online at Fluevog.com on January 27, 2022.

