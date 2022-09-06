John Basilio, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Alectra Inc. to Retire December 31, 2022

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Brian Bentz, President and CEO of Alectra Inc. has announced that John Basilio, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Alectra Inc. will retire on December 31, 2022.

Alectra Inc. is the holding company of Alectra Utilities Corporation and Alectra Energy Solutions Inc. Mr. Basilio has held this position since February 2017 when the company commenced operations following the merger of Horizon Holdings Inc.; Enersource Holdings Inc.; and PowerStream Holdings Inc.

With almost two decades of experience in the electricity sector, Mr. Basilio supported the strategic advancement of Alectra and provided leadership oversight to many areas of the business including corporate governance, enterprise financial risk management, taxation, regulatory affairs, and treasury, which includes managing rating agency, investor, and banking relationships.

"John has been a key member of our executive team since 2017 and I have valued the insights and perspectives that he has always provided," said Mr. Bentz. "He has built a very talented finance and regulatory affairs leadership team, and they will continue to build upon the solid foundation he has put in place. We wish him all the best in his retirement, and we thank him for the leadership and guidance that he has provided during his tenure as Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of Alectra Inc."

About Alectra

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

