JOEY Restaurants Unveils Downtown Los Angeles Location

Marking their twenty seventh restaurant overall and the second California venue in the collection for Canadian firm, JOEY Restaurants, JOEY DTLA cultivates an interactive atmosphere with something for everyone. This particular location will join other diverse businesses that are a part of The Bloc community, an open-air urban center in the heart of Downtown. JOEY DTLA will surprise and delight Angelenos seeking an elevated, yet comfortable dining opportunity while showcasing unparalleled excellence in restaurant design, a world-class hospitality experience, and a menu of globally inspired dishes.

"We're thrilled to add JOEY DTLA to our collection of restaurants," said Jeff Fuller, CEO of JOEY Restaurant Group. "As one of the most globally connected cities in the world, Los Angeles is the ideal place to expand."

Chris Mills, Executive Chef of JOEY Restaurants, has assembled an award-winning culinary team that has been working around the clock to bring masterful, innovative cuisine to the DTLA location. Alongside Executive Director of Culinary and Top Chef Canada winner, Matthew Stowe, the entire staff is preparing to give guests an unforgettable dining experience. "We're excited to cater to Los Angeles' cosmopolitan palette. JOEY DTLA will naturally become a hub for a global tribe of patrons who are keen to experience a variety of dishes from all corners of the world," begins Matthew. "While at the same time utilizing ingredients from the local farmer's markets," he concludes. From masterfully constructed sushi cones to inspired salads, the JOEY DTLA menu pays homage to all walks of life.

Guests can enjoy several menu items that are exclusive to JOEY DTLA, including the Korean Fried Cauliflower Bowl, Lobster Grilled Cheese, Steak & Lobster Ravioli, and the Mezcal Drink. California regional exclusive dishes include the Korean Fried Cauliflower, Sake Glazed Chilean Seabass, and the 20 oz. Bone-In Ribeye. Returning JOEY favorites include the Miso Ramen, Sushi Cone, and Katsu Chicken Salad.

Architectural exterior elements from Olson Kundig juxtapose contemporary details against DTLA's eccentric spirit. A year-round patio embraces the façade of the site and seamlessly transforms the restaurant experience from indoors to outside, providing a lush DTLA oasis unlike anywhere else. JOEY DTLA encompasses a showcase kitchen that picture frames the action and provides guests with a gastronomic spectacle. A stunning stone bartop is featured along with retractable TVs in the main lounge area. A custom wine wall can be appreciated in the lounge and Italian furniture puts the finishing touches on the restaurant's presentation. This Downtown Los Angeles haven also nods to the unique culture of the neighborhood and its distinctly urban experience with a commissioned art piece by local artist, America Martin.

JOEY DTLA

700 West 7th Street, Unit S430

Los Angeles, CA 90017

Hours of Operation

Monday – Saturday: 11:00 AM – 1:00 AM

Sunday: 11:00 AM – 12:00 AM

About JOEY Restaurant Group:

Whether the inspiration comes from just around the corner or a continent away, the JOEY Restaurant Group believes in handcrafted, locally and globally inspired menu offerings. With 27 JOEY Restaurant locations across Canada, Washington and California, our award-winning and inventive culinary and hospitality teams are ready to serve a cosmopolitan tribe of patrons.

