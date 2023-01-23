JOEL GOTT'S "GOTT FOR GOOD" INITIATIVE EXPANDS TO CANADA

Winemaker is committed to support those in need

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Joel Gott Wines, an award-winning portfolio of elegant, balanced and affordable wines, committed to a donation of $10,000 to Food Banks BC as it continues to expand its philanthropic commitment through the "Gott for Good" initiative.

Based on his belief that every family deserves to have food on the table, Joel Gott launched the Gott for Good program in 2019. As a proud Feeding America partner for the past three years, Gott is doubling up his efforts in the fight against hunger by expanding Gott for Good to Canadians in need.

Joel Gott at the Greater Vancouver Food Bank (CNW Group/Joel Gott Wines)

"It's no secret that the cost of food, rent, and other essentials at an all-time high, families across Canada are struggling. Food banks are being stretched to their limits, but people rely on us more than ever," said Cynthia Boulter, Chief Operating Officer at the Greater Vancouver Food Bank. "Donations like these are essential to help Food Banks fight hunger. When a partnership like this one happens, it spreads our reach, increases our profile. People look at this program and are interested in what people are giving their time to."

Each month, B.C. food banks provide over 125,000 meals through shelters, soup kitchens and school lunch programs, and Food bank visits have increased by 5%, from 124,000 to 131,000 visits per year since 2019. 1 out of every 3 food bank users is a child and the number of seniors (65+ years) accessing food banks has increased by 20% in the past 2 years.

"There's nothing more important to me than putting food on the table for people. In the current economy, there's no better time to do this." said Joel Gott, vintner of Joel Gott Wines. "We really hope that our program, Gott for Good, encourages other people in the food and beverage industry to also get involved in fighting hunger in some way that works for them."

This donation FoodBanks BC marks a reinvigorated commitment to helping people facing immense food insecurity and a first step in the program's extension to Canada in 2023.

Canadians can learn more about Gott for Good by visiting gottwines.com/gott-for-good/

About Joel Gott Wines:

Since its founding by Joel and Sarah Gott in 1996 in St. Helena, California, Joel Gott Wines has selected the best fruit from growing regions in California, Oregon and Washington – each blended to create more balanced, clean, complex and elegant wines. More than twenty years later, Joel Gott Wines has maintained a legacy of giving customers expressive and food-friendly wines at great prices by partnering with vintners and vineyards with whom the Gott family has built relationships for generations. The Joel Gott Wines portfolio features five core California wines: 815 Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and the Palisades Red Wine Blend. In addition to these core wines, Joel Gott Wines produces a wide range of varietals that are produced from fruit from California and the Pacific Northwest. For more information visit www.gottwines.com .

