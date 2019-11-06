Joe Mimran, Michele Romanow and Vincenzo Guzzo to Judge Angels Den 2019, Which Will Award $500,000 for Health Innovation

Presented by St. Michael's Hospital Foundation, the fifth annual Angels Den will showcase the projects of eight finalists as they compete for funding to bring their ideas to life.

The most exciting health-care research competition in Canada, Angels Den will be available for viewing via Facebook Live Stream, where viewers can vote for the 2019 People's Choice Award.

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - On Wednesday, November 13 at 5:30 p.m., St. Michael's Hospital Foundation will host the annual Angels Den health-care research competition at Koerner Hall in Toronto. Now in its fifth year, Angels Den 2019 will see eight teams of world-leading scientists from St. Michael's Hospital pitch their game-changing research ideas to a panel of three celebrity judges for the chance to win $500,000 in project funding.

Beginning in a small classroom at St. Michael's Hospital, Angels Den has grown to become the hottest health-care research competition in Canada. The event allows St. Michael's Hospital, a global leader in medical research, to shine a spotlight on pivotal health innovations while raising critical research funds.

"St. Michael's Hospital is home to more than 250 scientists and close to 1,000 research technicians and students who work daily to find new and innovative solutions for some of the world's toughest health challenges," says Dr. Ori Rotstein, Vice President, Research and Innovation, Unity Health Toronto.

This year's competition began with over 40 applications from St. Michael's Hospital's top researchers. After rigorous scientific review, the field was narrowed down to eight finalists (individuals or teams) who will battle to win access to funding, including two top prizes of $150,000: the Keenan Biomedical Innovation Award and the Odette Social Innovation Award.

The Keenan Biomedical Innovation Award will be presented to the top concept for a new scientific tool, drug or machine that will improve patients' lives. The Odette Social Innovation Award will be given to the finalist whose research best demonstrates how health-care organization and delivery can be influenced through new technologies and tools that ensure all patients have access to high-quality health care.

Determining the winners will be up to 60 jurors and three celebrity judges:

Joe Mimran , retail fashion and business pioneer and founder of brands like Joe Fresh ;

, retail fashion and business pioneer and founder of brands like ; Michele Romanow , tech titan and Dragons' Den star; and

, tech titan and star; and Vincenzo Guzzo , President & CEO, Cinemas Guzzo and Dragons' Den star

This year's host will be Maureen Holloway of Darren and Mo on Toronto's 98.1 CHFI.

Audience members and viewers of the Facebook live stream will also have the opportunity to award funding to one team by voting for the People's Choice Award, sponsored by Canada Life. To view online and cast a vote, interested parties can visit the Angels Den Facebook Event.

Joe Mimran & several previous winners will be available on Tuesday, November 12 in advance of Angels Den, to speak about the competition and the medical advances previous winners have been able to make.

Full event logistics and details on past Angels Den winners are available below. Media are invited to attend the event to capture photo or video content and are asked confirm their attendance by November 12, 2019.

EVENT DETAILS:

WHERE: Koerner Hall

273 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON



WHEN: Wednesday, November 13, 2019

5:30 P.M. – 8:30 P.M.

PREVIOUS RECIPIENTS OF ANGELS DEN FUNDING:

In 2015, Drs. Jennifer Beck and Doug Campbell won funding for NeoVest , a vest to help sick babies breathe without debilitating tubes and wires, now in clinical trials.

and won funding for , a vest to help sick babies breathe without debilitating tubes and wires, now in clinical trials. Also in 2015, Dr. Teodor Grantcharov unveiled a black box for operating rooms – inspired by the airline industry – to identify errors in surgical settings. It is now changing surgical safety in hospitals around the world.

unveiled a black box for operating rooms – inspired by the airline industry – to identify errors in surgical settings. It is now changing surgical safety in hospitals around the world. In 2016, Drs. Karen Cross and General Leung won with a device that enables people to detect life-threatening diabetes-related foot ulcers, called MIMOSA . Millions of patients may soon have access.

and General Leung won with a device that enables people to detect life-threatening diabetes-related foot ulcers, called . Millions of patients may soon have access. 2017 winners Drs. Michelle Sholzberg and Andrea Lausman received funding for a toolkit to help pregnant women at risk of anemia get the iron they need. Iron Mom is a set of digital tools for women and their doctors to keep expectant mothers, and their unborn babies, healthy.

and received funding for a toolkit to help pregnant women at risk of anemia get the iron they need. is a set of digital tools for women and their doctors to keep expectant mothers, and their unborn babies, healthy. In 2018, Dr. Muhammad Mamdani won funding for fAIth, which uses artificial intelligence tools to improve health-care efficiency. In addition, Drs. George Yousef and Michael Ordon received funding for the Prostate Predictor, a blood test to predict the aggressiveness of prostate cancer thereby avoiding painful biopsies.

St. Michael's Hospital Foundation

St. Michael's Hospital is a global powerhouse in research and patient care. Its world-leading physicians, surgeons, scientists and staff take on the toughest health challenges. They dig deep to find solutions to intractable medical problems. They advocate on behalf of those whose health is complicated by life circumstances. They stop at nothing.

Through its philanthropic activities, St. Michael's Hospital Foundation assists St. Michael's in attracting the resources required to fulfill and enhance its mission. Led by a volunteer Board of Directors, the Foundation raises funds for patient care, equipment, building projects, research and teaching programs. Funds are raised through annual and mid-level giving, special events, major gifts and planned giving.

More information can be found at www.stmichaelsfoundation.com and www.angelsden.ca.

