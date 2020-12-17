Joe Mimran invests in Rebelstork; appointed to Chair of Advisory Board
Dec 17, 2020, 12:19 ET
The baby gear recommerce company and the former Dragon set to light up a new, sustainable frontier in retail.
TORONTO, Dec, 17, 2020 /CNW/ - There's a fresh addition to the Rebelstork family and the news signals a green shift in the retail world. Rebelstork, Canada's first managed buy-and-sell marketplace of high-quality baby gear at reduced prices, is pleased to announce that Joe Mimran has joined as an investor and Chair of the company's Advisory Board.
Mimran is a designer, entrepreneur, and venture capitalist who is best known for founding Club Monaco, the Joe Fresh Brands, and gry mattr. He has also starred as a Dragon on CBC's Dragon's Den.
"It is an incredible honour to have Joe as a shareholder and to have the opportunity to learn from him," said Rebelstork Founder, Emily Hosie. "This is especially exciting as we position Rebelstork for continued, aggressive growth in the sustainable marketplace."
"Under Emily's leadership, Rebelstork is forging a new frontier in retail and I'm thrilled to be a part of its bright future," said Joe Mimran. "Emily is the epitome of the modern millennial mom - harnessing tech to bring parents a valuable service, raising a family, and doing her part to create a better world in the process. As a shareholder and entrepreneur, I have every confidence in Emily and Rebelstork."
About Rebelstork
Rebelstork is a modern marketplace that takes the haggle and the hassle out of parenting by enabling the buy and sell of overstock, open box, and quality used baby gear. A certified pending B Corporation, the business is centered around minimizing the stuff burden for the next generation. For more information, visit https://rebelstork.com/.
About Joe Mimran
Joe Mimran is a leading contributor to the fashion and design industry and is best-known for creating a succession of visionary brands and retail concepts, including Club Monaco, Caban, Joe Fresh, Joe Fresh Beauty, Alfred Sung, and gry mattr. Recognized universally as having a sharp eye, impeccable attention to detail, and insight into emerging trends, Joe is always on the forefront of what's next. Joe is also an avid investor and champions exceptional entrepreneurs.
