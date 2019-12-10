Joe Hisaishi in Canada Concert Premiere

Hisaishi will be conducting the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra at the Orpheum Theater at 8pm April 3 rd - 4 th 2020 in Vancouver and the Toronto Symphony Orchestra at the Meridian Hall at 3pm and 8pm April 18 th 2020 in Toronto. As the premiere performance in Canada, Maestro Hisaishi picked his iconic compositions for Canadian audiences; he will conduct a grand orchestral piece, "The East Land Symphony" (2016), for both cities as the core piece, and the symphonic suite Castle in the Sky (2017) for Vancouver and the "Spirited Away Suite" (2018) for Toronto, both beautiful piano parts to be played by the Maestro himself.

"Our musicians are so excited to perform with Mr. Joe Hisaishi on stage," said Rachel Malach, the Vice President & General Manager of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra.

Joe Hisaishi is the musical mastermind behind the score of numerous films. Starting with "Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind" (1984), Hisaishi has produced music for 10 Hayao Miyazaki films. He also composed the music for "HANA-BI"(1998) directed by Takeshi Kitano, "Departures"(2008) directed by Yojiro Takita, "The Tale of Princess Kaguya" (2013) directed by Isao Takahata. He has collaborated on the music production of nearly 80 films at home and abroad. His works have won many awards including several the Best Music Score of Japan Academy Film Prizes. "Spirited Away" (won the Outstanding Music in an Animated Feature Production at the 30th Annie Awards), Korean film "Welcome to Dongmakgol" (won the Best Original Film Music Award of the 4th Korean Film Award) and Chinese film "The Postmodern Life of My Aunt" (won the Best Original Film Score of the 27th Hong Kong Film Award). This symphonic concert celebrates his long and fruitful collaboration with the master of animated cinema, Hayao Miyazaki.

For more information please check the officially concert website:

Vancouver Concert:

https://www.vancouversymphony.ca/event/music-of-joe-hisaishi/

Toronto Concert:

https://www.tso.ca/concert/joe-hisaishi-concert

