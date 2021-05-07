Joe Hickey, President and CEO of ROCK Networks, Named One of Atlantic Business Magazine's Top 50 CEOs for the Second Year in a Row

DARTMOUTH, NS, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Joe Hickey, President and CEO of ROCK Networks, was named one of Atlantic Business Magazine's Top 50 CEOs for the second year in a row. While the Top 50 CEO awards are typically presented at a formal awards gala, this year Mr. Hickey accepted his award with a virtual celebration held Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Atlantic Business Magazine is an award-winning leading publication covering all areas of business within the four Atlantic provinces. Readers submit top CEO nominations, and nominees are judged according to their corporate, community, and industry involvement, their company's growth in recent years, and their responses to various managerial challenges.

"As a proud Newfoundlander, and with ROCK Networks offices in Newfoundland, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia, I am extremely honoured to win this award for a second time," said Mr. Hickey. "At ROCK Networks, we strive to connect even the most remote parts of Atlantic Canada with fast, reliable high-speed internet. It is rewarding to be recognized for leading some very exciting projects in the region."

Since 1999, Atlantic Business Magazine has dedicated one of its six issues per year to profiling Atlantic Canada's most accomplished business leaders. These awards recognize worthy individuals as well as inspire other companies and business leaders to achieve similar success.

About ROCK Networks

ROCK Networks is an end-to-end communications systems integrator with a variety of wireless and broadband solutions. We've served a wide range of corporate and government customers within the public safety, energy, transportation, construction, and manufacturing sectors for nearly 40 years. Our customers trust us to provide industry-leading devices and services, nimble solutions, seamless integration, and best-in-class technical support.

Our seven areas of communications expertise are Wi-Fi solutions; two-way radios & rugged devices; Next Generation 9-1-1; IoT; predictive analytics; mobility products and services; and broadband, wireless, and community broadband networks. We have national capabilities with locations in St. John's Newfoundland, Dartmouth; Nova Scotia; Moncton, New Brunswick; Ottawa, Ontario; and Calgary, Alberta.

SOURCE ROCK Networks

For further information: For further inquiries: Nadine Mansour, Vice President of Marketing and Business Operations, ROCK Networks, [email protected], 613-297-0340 Ext. 1, www.rocknetworks.com